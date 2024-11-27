PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For December Announced

It’s hard to believe that we are already just about done with November. As you all know, each month brings a new batch of content for just about every media service out there, including video games. For PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners, a new collection of titles is coming to PlayStation Plus.

You should look forward to PlayStation Plus Monthly Games if you are a PlayStation Plus member. Each month, Sony releases a few games for you to enjoy free of charge as part of your PlayStation Plus subscription. Best of all, it’s available for all three tiers of the service, from the entry-level Essential tier to the Premium tier. Now, with that said, a few classic games added to the mix are only available for the Premium tier, and we’ll list those below.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games December

It Takes Two | PS4, PS5

Aliens: Dark Descent | PS4, PS5

Temtem | PS5

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Classics Catalog

Sly 2: Band of Thieves

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

These games will unlock and be available for players to claim on December 3, 2024. However, you still have time to claim this month’s free monthly game offerings. If you have yet to do so, we’ll list the currently available games below.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games November

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged | PS4, PS5

Ghostwire: Tokyo | PS5

Death Note Killer Within | PS4, PS5

You have a few more days to grab these games before they are removed. As long as you keep up your subscription service, you can access these games on your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Hopefully, this will give you some new free games to enjoy as we head towards our winter holiday breaks. Likewise, if you’re looking for new deals on games then check out our Black Friday sales listing page right here. This will give you an outlook of some game deals featured across multiple retailers.