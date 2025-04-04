Atomfall: How To Poison Oberon | Dr. Holder Ending Guide

Help Dr. Holder to unlock one of the more hidden endings in Atomfall.

Instead of blowing everything up, try escaping with a friend in one of the better endings in Atomfall. If you work with the secretive Dr. Holder — a character that’s hidden in Wyndham Village and surprisingly easy to overlook for the entire game — you’ll earn powerful protections against infection. Instead of working with the evil, insane Mother Jago in Casterfell Woods, you can join up with someone that actually wants to help. Dr. Holder is one of the few good guys in Atomfall and he’s worth finding even if you don’t want to complete his ending.

We won’t get into the Atomic Batteries and powering the Data Stores here — this is still required for this ending. For help unlocking the path to Oberon, follow our normal ending guide here.

How To Find Dr. Holder

Dr. Holder is located in the Forgotten Cellar area in the basement of St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham Village — the door is locked, so you’ll need the key.

Where To Get The Forgotten Cellar Key : The key is located in the Medical section of the Interchange. This area can be accessed near Data Store Charlie after restoring power with an Atomic Battery.

: The key is located in the section of the Interchange. This area can be accessed near after restoring power with an Atomic Battery. Inside Medical, reach the lobby with the reception desk and go right. Take the first right down the hallway to reach a dead-end hallway. Collect the key and note on the ground, then you can leave the area.

Medical is populated with Thrall enemies — they’re slow but extremely tough to kill. Use melee weapons to avoid wasting bullets on them.

With the key, go to the church in Wyndham and unlock the door. You’ll find Dr. Holder in the area. Talk to him and he’ll give you a quest to find Sample One in the lower levels of the Medical lab. He’ll give you his keycard to access more of Medical.

For talking to Dr. Holder, you’ll earn the Experimental Inoculation. Use it on the desk behind Holder to unlock the Infection Resistance skill and more unlockable skills — Infection Resistance gives permanent increased protection against the infection status effect.

Where To Find Sample One

Return to Medical and use Dr. Holder’s Keycard on the working elevator in the back of the area. This leads to the lower levels.

Progress to the Surgery Theater room. The Sample One canister is on the gurney with the dead body in the center of the theater.

Like the upper floors, the bottom floors are populated with Thrall and lots of infection. Bring Strange Tonic to heal and heavy melee weapons to take care of the Thrall faster in these tight corridors.

Behind the Surgery Theater, you’ll find the Medical Tunnels — you only need to go here if you want to collect the sample for Mother Jago and unlock more ending options. If you don’t want to help her, go ahead back the way you came. If you have Strange Tonic, you can also exit through the tunnel filled with infection blue fog.

How To Poison Oberon

Return to Dr. Holder’s secret base under the church and he’ll modify Sample One into a poison. Now you can travel to Oberon — this is the normal path to Oberon, so you’ll need to restore power to the Data Stores with Atomic Batteries. Check out our ending guide here for details.

Once the path to Oberon is opened, travel to the Windscale Plant and pass through the infection to reach the Oberon Dig Site. To poison Oberon, follow these steps.

Go to the lower level of the Oberon Dig Site and use the three valves for fire control.

and use the for fire control. Go to the fire safety fluid input in the mechanical / pipes area near the Dig Site Control Room. Go down the hall from the control room, past the Data Store and outside. Down the steps and to the left you’ll find an input like an Atomic Battery generator. Use the modified Sample One here.

in the mechanical / pipes area near the Dig Site Control Room. Go down the hall from the control room, past the Data Store and outside. Down the steps and to the left you’ll find an input like an Atomic Battery generator. Use the modified here. Return to the Control Room and use the Fire Safety System switch to spray Oberon with poison.

This initiates the end of Oberon. Leave through Windscale and you’ll see that the infection is dying — Mother Jago and the druids will try to stop you. Fight through them and escape to the Interchange.

To escape with Dr. Holder, go to the Medical Tunnels — you can access the tunnels beneath the main entrance in the passage full of blue infection fog. If you have Strange Tonic or the Infection Resistance upgrade, you should easily be able to pass through.

On the other side, run down the train tracks and go left behind the train to find a door where Dr. Holder is waiting. He’ll lead you to the bunker where you’ll wait with him until the Oberon disaster dies down. You can wait safely until the infection completely clears up on its own, leading to basically the better endings in the game.