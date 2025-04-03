Atomfall: How To Complete The Game | Normal Ending Guide

Atomfall is a short game if you want to reach the ending fast. There are only a handful of objectives you need to complete to beat the game in full — but there are also so many optional endings. The most straightforward ending doesn’t involve any investigation. You don’t need to meet new people or unlock different escape methods. All you need to do is find four Atomic Batteries and power-up the Interchange. If you can find all three Interchange entrances and power up all four generators, you’ll finish the game.

Below we’ll explain in detail every step you need to take. Here’s a quick overview — after leaving the starting bunker, you need to find four Atomic Batteries. We’ll explain where to find four simple battery locations. After that, you need to find the three Interchange entrances to access all four Data Stores. Reactivate the Data Stores, then use the Signal Redirector Tool in the main control room to unlock the path to Oberon. Once you’re in Oberon, you can beat the game. Let’s get all the details.

Reaching The Interchange

At the start of the game, you’ll appear in a small bunker. Talking to the scientist at the start, you’ll learn that there’s a secret facility called the Interchange. To fully access all sections of the Interchange, you need to find the entrance in three locations.

You don’t need to go to the Interchange entrances yet — but you’ll need to eventually. Each Interchange entrance leads to different Data Stores. Our goal is to reach Oberon, and to do that we need to restore power to all four Data Stores with Atomic Batteries.

You can collect the Atomic Batteries before entering any of the Interchange doors. Here’s all the Interchange entrances you need to unlock to access all four Data Stores.

Slatten Dale Interchange : Located in the northeast corner of the map at 31.0E, 77.8N . It’s located on the hill north of the Outlaw Camp.

: Located in the northeast corner of the map at . It’s located on the hill north of the Outlaw Camp. Casterfell Woods Interchange : Found right next to the Wyndham Village gate at 27.6E, 83.6N . After entering Casterfell through Wyndham Village, turn left to reach it.

: Found right next to the Wyndham Village gate at . After entering Casterfell through Wyndham Village, turn left to reach it. Skethermoor Interchange: The most difficult to reach Interchange door. This one is in the center of the Protocol Camp at 39.6E, 73.1N. To enter this area safely, follow our guide here to become friendly with Protocol.

Slatten Dale leads to Data Store Charlie and Data Store Delta. Casterfell Woods / Wyndham Village lead to Data Store Alpha, and Skethermoor leads to Data Store Bravo.

Finding Four Atomic Batteries

To restore power to all four generators at the Data Stores, you’ll need Atomic Batteries. These are found all over the world map — and many can be earned by destroying robots.

Target the red gas tanks on robots to disable them, then sprint over and interact with the glowing battery on their back. This is an Atomic Battery, and you can easily find four by destroying wondering robots in Skettermore, in the Interchange, or destroying the single robot in Casterfell Dam Data Store (22.5E, 92.4N).

Below we’ll explain where to find Atomic Batteries without having to fight robots.

Atomic Battery #1 : Slatten Dale – One is carried by Nora at the Trader’s Camp outside Wyndham Village at 26.4E, 79.1N . Travel west from the Wyndham Village doors to find her. You can trade her for the battery or kill her and take it.

: Slatten Dale – One is carried by at the outside Wyndham Village at . Travel west from the Wyndham Village doors to find her. You can trade her for the battery or kill her and take it. Atomic Battery #2 : Wyndham Village – Go to the big church at 33.0E, 78.8N in the village and talk to the Vicar to begin his murder mystery quest. If you solve it, you’ll get a key to the chest on the second floor that contains an Atomic Battery. Alternatively, you can kill him and take the key.

: Wyndham Village – Go to the big church at in the village and talk to the Vicar to begin his murder mystery quest. If you solve it, you’ll get a key to the chest on the second floor that contains an Atomic Battery. Alternatively, you can kill him and take the key. Atomic Battery #3 : Skethermoor – A trader is found at Nora’s Barn at 41.8E, 77.5N in Skethermoor. The barn is surrounded by traps, but Nora will trade with you if you talk to her. Trade for the Battery or kill her to collect it.

: Skethermoor – A trader is found at Nora’s Barn at in Skethermoor. The barn is surrounded by traps, but Nora will trade with you if you talk to her. Trade for the Battery or kill her to collect it. Atomic Battery #4: Skethermoor – Go to the pond just northwest of Nora’s Barn. There’s a destroyed robot with a battery sticking out the back you can collect. No fighting required.

Once you have all four batteries, go to each Interchange entrance, reach the Data Store labeled on the map with a big letter, then insert the battery to restore power. The power will be routed to the main control room, where you can use the Signal Redirector to fully restore power.

Reaching Data Store Alpha

Data Store Alpha is pumped full of blue infection fog. To survive long enough to reach the generator, you’ll need to complete one of two paths — either help Mother Jago or Dr. Holden to get special protection against infection.

Strange Tonic : Find Mother Jago in Casterfell. She’s at The Old Mine (27.2E, 92.2N) and asks for help. You’ll be sent to the Castle Ruins in the far southwest corner of the map — her lost book at the Strange Tonic recipe are located there. Learn more in our full guide here.

: Find Mother Jago in Casterfell. She’s at The Old Mine (27.2E, 92.2N) and asks for help. You’ll be sent to the Castle Ruins in the far southwest corner of the map — her lost book at the Strange Tonic recipe are located there. Learn more in our full guide here. Infection Resistance: Go to the Medical Wing in the Interchange and check to the right of the entrance. There’s a hallway leading to a key and a note about the church in Wyndham Village. Use the key in the church basement to meet Dr. Holden — help him by collecting the sample in the lower medical area and he’ll give you Infection Resistance. This is a permanent skill that makes you more resistant.

With one or both protections, you can enter Data Store Alpha and place a battery. This lowers the poison fog, so you don’t have to escape after placing the battery.

Getting The Signal Redirector

Getting the Signal Redirector is another difficult task. There are two ways to get it — and one is much easier than the other.

Easy Method : Become friendly with Protocol and enter Skettermoor Prison. Inside, you’ll find Dr. Garrow in the far back of the prison. In one of the side-rooms near the large prison area with cages in the center, there’s a storage area with the Signal Redirector just sitting there.

: Become friendly with and enter Skettermoor Prison. Inside, you’ll find Dr. Garrow in the far back of the prison. In one of the side-rooms near the large prison area with cages in the center, there’s a storage area with the Signal Redirector just sitting there. Hard Method: Alternatively, you can find it in a bunker as part of a long treasure hunt. Learn where and how to unlock the chest with our full Signal Redirector guide here.

The Signal Redirector is required in the Interchange control room to switch the four power boxes beneath the glass. Once you flip all four boxes, the power will be restored and you can use the giant switch on the control room monitor. All lights should be green. Once that switch is used, the path to Oberon will unlock.

Destroying Oberon

The path to the end is a long one, but we’ve finally reached the WIndscale Plant. After restoring power to the Data Stores and using the switch in the Interchange, a bridge will extend leading to the Windscale Plant.

The plant is full of infection, mutants and enemy Thrall. The thrall enemies are so slow, we recommend running right past them.

The Windscale Plant section is straightforward — there’s nothing you need to do here, so sprint and keep moving forward. Keep going to reach the Oberon Dig Site.

At the Oberon Dig Site, find the main control room on the left of the entrance. Enter the large building — we’ll want to activate the self-destruct. There are four large explosives in the lower area around the Oberon artifact. There are two on the left and two on the right.

Activate all four explosives, then sprint up to the control room. Activate the self-destruct switch and then escape. If you’ve been answering the phone, you’ll be directed back to the Bunker you started at in Slatten Dale. Go back and answer the phone to complete the game.

And that’s it! Those are the basic steps you need to know to finish a full run of Atomfall. There are easier ways to escape, but this is the most basic — no side-quests are really required here. You just need the tools, batteries and locations to reach the end.