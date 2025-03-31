Atomfall: Mastery Manual Locations Guide

Mastery Manuals are some of the most important items in Atomfall. These rare books unlock extra skills you can purchase with points earned through Training Stimulant you’ll find in bunkers and earn as rewards for completing quests. They’re incredibly valuable and some of these skills will change how you play the game. The trick is finding them.

Each manual can be found in multiple locations, so we’re going to list all the locations we’ve found — they’re often hidden behind locked doors or at the end of investigation paths. Sometimes you’ll need to fully explore enemy fortresses or just get lucky while searching a place you’ve never been before. Here are the manuals we’ve found and where to find them.

Master Manual Locations

Brawler Mastery Manual: Slatten Dale, Outlaw’s Cave – Found in the back room of the Outlaws’ Cave found at 24.4E, 75.3N on the map. It’s on the desk in the back room with other supplies and loot crates.

Heavy Melee Attack Power (7 Skills): Increase damage caused by Heavy Melee attacks.

Seasoned Brawler (5 Skills): Substantially reduce the heart rate cost of melee attacks.

Melee Weapon Attack Power (2 Skills): Increases damage caused by melee weapons.

Consumables Mastery Manual: Wyndham Village, The Bakery – The book is located in the locked bedroom on the second floor of the bakery on the main street of Wyndham Village. To get the key, look on the desk at Wyndham Garage at 35.5E, 79.2N. This is related to an investigation into the baker — you’ll find a mutant on the second floor.

Gut Health (6 Skills): Food consumables also grant a damage resistance buff.

Buff Duration (4 Skills): Effects from consumables last longer.

Blue Fingers (2 Skills): Harvest young spores from heavily infected sources.

Bow Mastery Manual: Casterfell Woods, Druids’ Camp – Found to the right of the Castle Ruins main entrance on a crate full of arrows. This is the main entrance into the castle at the far end of the Druids’ Camp in Casterfell Woods.

Bow Focus (6 Skills): Press [LS] while the bow is fully drawn to briefly slow time.

Draw Control (4 Skills): Heart rate no longer has an impact on draw duration for bows.

Draw Speed (2 Skills): Increases bow draw speed.

Stealth Mastery Manual: Casterfell Woods, Manor – Found in the locked Conservatory of Datlow Hall Grounds located at 26.2, 85.4N. To get the key, go inside and talk to the woman — you’ll need to bring her the note dropped by Jenks at Casterfell Dam in the far northwest corner. His body is behind the Control Room on the west side. Give her the note and she’ll give you the key.

Surprise Attack (5 Skills): Deal more damage to unaware enemies.

Quiet Movement (5 Skills): Reduces the sound of your footsteps, making it more difficult for enemies to hear you.

Quiet Takedown (2 Skills): Takedowns create less noise.

Crafting Mastery Manual: The Interchange, Data Store Delta – Restore power to Data Store Delta in the Interchange with an Atomic Battery, then acquire then open the Store Room on the lower floor near the double doors to Robotics. To get the key, jump and climb on the computer banks above the electrified water to reach the catwalk behind the door that’s locked on one side. The book is on the cart in the Store Room.

Gunsmith (7 Skills): Unlocks recipes to craft upgraded weapons.

Deep Pockets (5 Skills): Carry more crafting supplies and ammo.

Crafting Speed (1 Skill): Crafting time is substantially reduced.

Firearms Mastery Manual: Skethermoor, Trader Camp – Sold by Bootsy the Trader in Skethermoor. Find the Trader Camp at 36.3E, 76.2N. You can trade for the Firearms Mastery Manual — it’s expensive, so bring plenty to trade with.

Firearms Focus (5 Skills): Increases firearms damage when your heart rate is low.

Firearms Handling (4 Skills): Reduce firearms sway when aiming down sights.

Firearms Stability (2 Skills): Reduces weapon fire recoil.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more manual locations.]