Atomfall: How To Upgrade Guns | Stock & Pristine Weapons

Sick of rusty guns in Atomfall? Weapons that aren’t brown piles of junk are especially difficult to come by, and if you want to roll through the English countryside with a shiny new gun, you’re going to need to upgrade.

Almost all weapons you’ll find are Rusty in the overworld, but there are three tiers — Rusty, Stock and Pristine. Stock weapons are relatively clean and better-kept, while Pristine weapons are perfect in every way. The better the tier of weapon, the better it performs, and you can get these weapons for free by upgrading.

If you want to transform your Rusty guns into Pristine works-of-art, you’ll need to get the Crafting Mastery Manual. Here’s what you need to know — and how to start making your weapons a whole lot better.

How To Upgrade Weapons

Guns come in three tiers — Rusty, Stock and Pristine. By unlocking the Gunsmith Survival Skill, you’ll unlock recipes for upgrading any gun you find. Whenever you find a new weapon that can be upgraded, the crafting recipe will be added to your list.

To unlock Upgrades, learn the Gunsmith Survival Skill.

You'll need to collect the Crafting Mastery Manual to add this skill to your tab.

to add this skill to your tab. Gunsmith costs 7 Skill Points to learn.

Upgrades go from Rusty -> Stock and Stock -> Pristine. Upgrades always require two guns and two materials — usually Gun Oil and Scrap. Gun Oil is relatively uncommon, so you’ll want to stock up.

How To Get The Firearms Mastery Manual

The Crafting Mastery Manual is found in the Interchange facility which you’ll access early while exploring Slatten Dale. The entrance to the Interchange is at 31.0E, 77.8N in Slatten Dale and lots of investigation notes will point you in the right direction.

Go to Data Store Delta in the Interchange and restore power with an Atomic Battery. You can purchase an Atomic Battery from the Trader Camp in Slatten Dale or find them yourself — learn where to find three on our separate guide here.

in the Interchange and with an Atomic Battery. You can purchase an Atomic Battery from the Trader Camp in Slatten Dale or find them yourself — learn where to find three on our separate guide here. After installing an Atomic Battery, climb on the computer banks in the flooded area below. The water is electrified so stay on the computer banks and jump from one platform to the next. They lead to a catwalk behind a locked door.

Here you’ll find the Data Store Delta Store Room Key. Exit through the one-way barred door and go downstairs. There’s a Store Room to the left of the double-doors leading to the Robotics wing.

The Mastery Manual is located inside the Store Room. You’ll also need x7 Training Stimulants — these are commonly found in government bunkers, but you can also find them in caves or by completing investigations or quests. They’re a common reward from NPCs you help, so talk to everyone and help whoever you can.