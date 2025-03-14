Atomfall Developer Confirms The Game Should Take 25 Hours To Finish

Atomfall is the next major game release from the folks at Rebellion Developments. If the studio’s name doesn’t ring a bell, these people are behind the Sniper Elite franchise. But their next big game is taking a step away from what you’re used to seeing them release. Instead, Atomfall feels more like a Fallout game, and Rebellion Developments knew fans would compare the two.

Speaking with IGN, Atomfall’s art director Ryan Greene noted that this game will not feel like Fallout. Ryan went on to say that he knew some similarities between the premise and design. However, once you start playing the game, Ryan suggests that you’ll learn pretty quickly that this isn’t Fallout.

Regardless, it seems that the team is proud to be compared to the franchise as it shows just how skillful their team is. It’s worth pointing out that Rebellion Developments is not attached to Microsoft and Bethesda. Meanwhile, we also learned a little bit about how long the game should take to finish.

And one of our owners, Jason Kingsley, he’s a big Fallout fan, so inevitably there was going to be some parallels in that any kind of survival in the apocalypse, immediately Fallout’s going to come up as a thing. And those guys are great at what they do. And that’s cool. Once you play it for a bit, you’re like, oh, this is its own thing for sure. – Ryan Greene

The art director said we’re looking at about 25 hours to finish the game. If you stick with the campaign, you’ll easily extend this time if you’re a completionist. But we won’t have to wait very long to see what all the game has in store for us.

Atomfall is set to release on March 27, 2025. For those unaware, the game is set in an alternate Windscale fire event, leaving most of Lake District, Cumbria, radioactive. Players are stepping into the role of an amnesic who must explore this quarantined area in hopes of uncovering answers to what happened. Of course, what stands in the way are mutated beasts, robots, cults, and more.

As mentioned, Atomfall launches this month. When the game is released, it will be available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.