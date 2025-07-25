Wolfenstein TV Series Now In Development At Amazon

Video game adaptations are thriving lately. We’re seeing more and more of them being turned into feature-length films or TV series. The latest to get an adaptation is now Wolfenstein. It appears that Amazon is set to develop another video game series in collaboration with Patrick Somerville.

Amazon is no stranger to video game adaptations on their Prime Video service. We know that they are working on an adaptation of the Mass Effect series. However, beyond that, their biggest release is Fallout. That show thrived instantly when it launched, and now we’re getting ready to sit in on its second season, hopefully later this year.

Wolfenstein Is Turning Into A TV Series

Not much is known about the Wolfenstein TV series at this time. This comes from a report by Variety, which has learned that production is kicking off at Amazon MGM Studios. More specifically, we know that Patrick Somerville is attached to service as the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

For those unaware, Patrick Somerville has worked on shows such as Station Eleven, Maniac, and The Leftovers. Now they are working their way to bring this storyline to a new audience. However, they will have some help ensuring that this adaptation aligns with the source material. For instance, it’s reported that Jerk Gustafsson from MachineGames will be serving as executive producer in this series.

MachineGames has been the latest studio to really bring the newest batch of Wolfenstein games into the marketplace. While they have since moved on from that franchise, they haven’t moved away from fighting Nazis. That’s because their latest release is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The various Wolfenstein games typically followed a WWII soldier named William B.J. Blazkowicz as he fights off Nazis. Hopefully, we’ll hear something more about this series soon, but with the series just getting unveiled, it might be a good while before anything else pops up on it. At the very least, we know it’s being cooked up with the help of someone who has such close ties to the games.