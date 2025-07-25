Donkey Kong Bananza: Where To Find Rare Fossils | Canyon Layer

There are three types of fossils to find in the Canyon Layer of Donkey Kong Bananza — your rare fossils are trilobites and a giant tricerotops skeleton. All of them are tricky to find and required if you want to unlock the best fashion from the Style Shop. Here’s where to find the rare fossils in both sublayers of the Canyon level. For more fossil help, don’t miss our guide covering all the rare fossils in the Lagoon Layer.

Fossils are a unique type of collectible that can be traded to Style Shops for cosmetics like pants for DK, new fur color schemes and full outfits for Pauline to wear. Each major layer has its own specific Style Shop and unique fossils to collect, so you’ll need to search all over again whenever you enter a new layer.

SL300 | Rare Fossil Locations

Trilobite Fossil: On the path to Longneck Plateau Village, smash through the wall to the right side of the canyon. Check the map location below to find this rare Trilobite fossil.

Trilobite Fossil: As you enter Longneck Plateau Village, look in the house to the right. This is the Stuff Shop. Check behind the vendor NPC to find the rare fossil inside.

Trilobite Fossil: To the right of Longneck Plateau Village, drop down to the cave walls and look for an unbreakable cylinder on the edge. There’s a rare fossil right next to that cylinder.

Trilobite Fossil: Under the main section of Big-Stretch Peak, there’s a cave chamber with a mesh ceiling. Climb on top of the mesh to reach a hidden, hard-to-find fossil.

Trilobite Fossil: Near Neckreach Smokestack Exit checkpoint, dig and look to the right. If you drop into a metal grating hallway, it’s found at the end of the path. Check the map location above for details.

Trilobite Fossil – At Click-Clack Smokestack, the giant smokestack before the boss, reach the first rotating rock platform and drop below it. There’s a rock wall in the metal structure DK can punch through to reach a rare fossil.

Trilobite Fossil: At the top of Click-Clack Smokestack, there’s a series of spinning surfaces. At the top, there’s tough turf split into sections. Wait for the circle to spin and reveal a rare fossil.

SL301 | Rare Fossil Locations

Triceratops Fossil: While riding the minecart at the start of SL301, you’ll be able to grab Boom Bombs. Use them to attack the giant skull fossil. Hit it enough to collect it.

Trilobite Fossil: While riding the same minecart, look on the right wall while riding from the start of SL301 to the Offices. There’s a red fossil you can break to collect.

Trilobite Fossil: Found in the dorm area with the voided material blocking the Minecraft. After destroying the core and removing the voided surfaces, this fossil will become available.