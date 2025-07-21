Donkey Kong Bananza: Where To Find Rare Fossils | Lagoon Layer

Fossils are another type of currency in Donkey Kong: Bananza. By whistling with DK, you’ll be able to see hidden fossils under the dirt — and you’ll need plenty to earn new custom outfits. The Style Shop trades new fur colors and outfits for fossils, and there’s a whole lot of fossils to find in every zone. To help you locate them, we’re hunting down the rarest fossils in the Lagoon Layer. There are 10 rare fossils and 1 huge whale fossil. Check out the locations below for all the locations.

To help find all the fossils, try digging into dirt randomly. Digging anywhere will randomly generate treasure chests. Treasure chests can contain gold, consumable items and treasure chests. There are two types of treasure chest: fossil maps and banana maps. Fossil chests are seemingly more common, so start digging whenever you can’t find a fossil. Maps always show locations you haven’t found yet.

SL100 | Rare Fossil Locations

Anamalocaris Fossil: Near the first checkpoint (called the Reservoir Bank) turn around and look up to see a large metal block on the cliff wall. There’s a large fossil built into the metal. Use [ZR] to grab a chunk of rock and smash through it to release the fossil.

Anamalocaris Fossil: Underneath the system of pipes in the back-right of SL100 in the Reservoir Hills area. Look down off the ledge and drop down to a hidden area with a bomb block. Throw a bomb at the three floating bubbles. One contains a rare fossil.

Anamalocaris Fossil: In the same underground area, go to the rock wall and smash through to find another large area with fishing monkeys in a cave. There’s also a banana covered in purple metal. Follow the path and destroy the core to also reveal a hidden rare fossil in the wall next to the core.

Anamalocaris Fossil: Underground below the stake entrance to Orangu-Hang Highway, there’s a small chamber near the ledge full of water. Knock down the bomb bug to free this rare fossil.

Anamalocaris Fossil: Underneath the Shifty Smash mini-game marker at the big green water tank. Climb to the top of the big green pipe and reach the end covered in a flat wall. Smash through to find this tricky rare fossil.

Anamalocaris Fossil: Located directly beneath Kranky Kong’s floating island. Look at the floating rock from below and throw rocks to break it.

SL101 | Rare Fossil Locations

Whale Fossil: Near the Style Shop in Salvager’s Landing. From the store, look right for the enormous whale fossil. You almost can’t miss it. Tear off chunks of rocks to smash it with your fists. It’s much easier to reach after raising the water level.

Anamalocaris Fossil: Near the Style Shop on SL101, go left from the shop to spot a floating platform with this fossil. Throw rocks at the grey blocks to generate a bridge to the fossil.

Anamalocaris Fossil: In the back-right of the ship where the Elder Kong holds court. It’s on the opposite side from “The Ship Stern’s Snack” banana location.

Anamalocaris Fossil: Found right behind the Style Shop in the Scavenger’s Village. Look behind the larger green structure.

SL102 | Rare Fossil Locations

Anamalocaris Fossil: On SL102, after exiting the cave and reaching the exterior, look directly down. There’s a hidden room below with the last rare fossil.