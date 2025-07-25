Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | The Divide SL400

The Divide is the strange fourth level of Donkey Kong Bananza — instead of a full world, it’s basically a brief stop taking DK to one of two worlds. You get to choose whether you’re exploring a world of fire and ice, or a deep forest. Either way, there are a few bananas here to find. There’s a total of nine bananas to get your ape hands on, and some are pretty tricky. Here’s where to get them all before moving into SL500 or SL600.

Banana Locations | The Divide SL400

Stomped Stompenclomper – Defeat the boss of Sublayer 301 and DK will drop down into the Divide. This is the first banana you’ll find on this level.

Switcheroo Through the Wall – Under the Stuff Shop, there are two alcoves on the left and right sides of the unbreakable platform path. On the left, attack the purple goo to make teal stairs on the right side. Then go to the right side to use the stairs and reach a banana.

A Switcheroo Boost – Directly underneath the Stuff Shop, there’s a ledge with a challenge course portal. Like all Challenge Courses, there are three Bananas to get. The first is hallway through the stage. For this one, you’ll need to use the switcheroo goo.

A Switcheroo Breakthrough – After the first banana, you’ll need to punch the goo on the right side to regenerate it on the left. To the left of that goo, there’s a breakable wall over the abyss that leads to a banana. You’ll need to create a “floor” with the goo to reach it. Check the screenshot to see exactly what we’re talking about.

A Masterful Switcheroo Maneuver – Reach the last banana in the cage to complete this course. You’ll need to create a “floor” with the upper goo and a platform to climb onto to reach the banana in the upside-down cage.

Battle: Uproot to the Brute – Before reaching the actual “divide” part of the sublevel, go to the back wall of the Stuff Shop area and check the right side. There’s as tack of switcheroo goo. Dig down to create a bridge that leads to this combat challenge. Pull the first root, then the right root to reach the enemy.

Safe-Landing Switcheroo – On the opposite side of the platform (go left instead of right) there’s a breakable floor surface. Dig down and drop to a mesh ceiling challenge. You’ll need to beak the pink goo to create a teal bridge to the banana.

Divide Quiz Master – Across from the Stuff Shop, look up to spot the quiz Fractone NPC on a floating platform. Throw turf at the platform to drop it so you can take the quiz.

A magnet

A mixer

Health

Cranky’s Divide Rant – Climb up the goo past the Quiz Master to reach an area with Rambi. That means Cranky isn’t far. Look above the written stone message to see his platform. Throw turf at the platform to talk to Cranky and collect your reward.