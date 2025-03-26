Atomfall: Where To Find The Interchange & Atomic Batteries

Your first major goal of Atomfall is to find and restore power to the Interchange. There are multiple ways to do this, and multiple ways to find the clues pointing you in the right direction. Getting to the Interchange is the easy part. Finding the Atomic Batteries to restore power to the secret facility is the real challenge. Below we’ll explain where to find the Interchange, and how to find three Atomic Batteries early. You’ll only need to visit one region to get all three.

How To Find The Interchange

At the start of the game, you’ll be given a goal — find the Interchange. The Interchange is a secret facility located in Slatten Dale, the first region, and finding it is top priority. There are multiple ways to find clues. Here’s just a few notes and clues you can pursue to find the Interchange entrance.

Talk to Nat located north of the starting bunker. He’s a man playing a guitar in a small building. Talk to him to learn about another person that can help you.

Go to Bunker L7 to the east of the starting bunker. You'll find a note in the back-right room with details about the Interchange.

Go to Bunker L6 to the north of the Waterwheels area full of Outlaws. You'll also find a note with the location of the Interchange.

At the north entrance to the Slate Mine Caves, look for a pond at 29E 74N on the map. There's a Metal Detector here on a dead body. Get it and search the shore nearby. Dig up the cache to find a note with coordinates.

Interchange Location: You can also travel directly to the Interchange without following any of these leads — the Interchange is located at 31.0E, 77.8N. It’s on the ridge in the northeast corner of Slatten Dale, north of the Outlaw Camp. This area is highly dangerous, so you’ll want to avoid the camp then climb up the hills to the Interchange. There’s a ladder northeast f the Railyard that leads to the Interchange gate.

Inside the Interchange, use your Modified Keycard to open the bunker door and go inside. There’s not much you can do here yet — you can go to the Main Facility Processor and collect the Atomic Battery. Insert it into the machine to learn your new objective — finding Atomic Batteries for Data Store Charlie and Data Store Delta. You’ll need to activate these locations to restore power to the Interchange.

NOTE: Leaving the Interchange, a large group of Outlaws will be waiting at the bunker door. Use a Molotov or Grenade to safely wipe out the entire group.

Where To Find Atomic Batteries

Check both Data Store Charlie and Data Store Delta — each generator has a note with a clue to the location of more Atomic Batteries.

An Atomic Battery is located at Skethermoor Depot .

An Atomic Battery is located at Casterfell Wood Dam.

Both are new regions you can only access by leaving Slatten Dale. In the northwest of Slatten Dale, near the Railyard, look for a Sewer Entrance to reach Casterfell Woods. Go left to the Main Facility in the Sewers and straight across to exit out into Casterfell Wood. This is a dangerous area full of enemies, so stay out of the woods and stick to the roads.

You can find two Atomic Batteries in the Casterfell Region.

Atomic Battery #1 : Castle Ruins — Access the Castle Ruins in the far southwest corner of the Casterfell Woods map. On the east side of the castle ruins walls, through the Druids’ Camp, you’ll find a lower door nearby. The door is at 20.6E, 83.7N on your map.

Sneak down to the High Priestess giving an unhinged speech before a giant pit of infected fungus. There's an Atomic Battery right next to her on the ground.

You can leave the Castle Ruins area the way you came. You’ll also find the Bow Mastery skill book, Strange Tonic and other quest-related items in this interior dungeon.

Atomic Battery #2 : Casterfell Dam – Go to the large dam in the northwest corner of the Casterfell Woods map. There’s a Control Room in the back-left of the Dam grounds and three electricity substations. Go to the Control Room and turn left to find a switch.

Use the switch to deactivate power on the northernmost substation — that's the one furthest away from the control room.

Once power is disabled to that substation, simply open the gate and collect the Atomic Battery on the ground. When the power is off, there’s no electricity here to stop you from grabbing the battery.

There’s one more Atomic Battery you can collect nearby. On the north side of the dam, there’s a collapsed ceiling leading into an underground bunker — the large doors take you to the Dam Data Store. Inside, there’s a massive robot. Destroy the red gas tanks on the robot’s back to briefly immobilize it, then extract the Atomic Battery while it’s stunned to disable it completely.

That’s three whole Atomic Batteries! You can get even more sections of the Interchange up and running, but you’ll only really need two for now. There are more in many other sections of the game world, so keep your eyes open — and take batteries from any of the giant robots you encounter.