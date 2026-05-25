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Rumor: Next Fallout Game In 2027, The Elder Scrolls 6 In 2028 Or 2029

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Some fans will be happy to just have a time frame.

Jez Corden has some updates on Bethesda’s next games.

He shared this on the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast:

…2027 maybe for Fallout remake, at least one of them, and then probably the year after or the year after that for Elder Scrolls.

Jez also referred to the next Fallout games as remasters, so he may not be entirely sure where in the remaster – remake spectrum these titles are. And he doesn’t claim he’s confirmed these dates, but this is what he’s heard.

Fans are understandably impatient for Bethesda to finish their next projects. Their last game, Starfield, was announced in 2018 and took until 2023 to release. Fallout 76 also released in 2018, and before that, Fallout 4 came out in 2015. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim released all the way back in 2011.

Fans have waited over a decade for new single player Fallout and The Elder Scrolls games. While these dates mean fans will wait a little longer, they may appreciate just being given a timeframe.

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