Rumor: Bungie Didn’t Tell Their Devs About Destiny 2’s End Of Support – And They Still Won’t Talk About Layoffs

We’ll let you come to your conclusions on Bungie here.

We have new details regarding the state of Bungie and the pending end of service of Destiny 2.

Last week, Jason Schreier revealed that Bungie is planning a large number of layoffs. Over the weekend, Paul Tassi picked up more details from his sources.

Paul corroborates that layoffs are expected to be significant, but not immediately imminent. Management still isn’t talking to their devs about this. And this is the big story Paul picked up.

Because Bungie’s management knew about these plans, and some teams who worked on end of support content knew. But there was a larger number of devs who were left in the dark.

To keep things secret, Bungie still had some devs working on Destiny 2 content they knew they were never going to release, like the supposed upcoming expansion, the Shattered Cycle. And the devs who did know begged to let management tell the others, but that didn’t happen.

So most of Bungie found out about Destiny 2’s end of support around the same time we all did. It all paints a grim picture of the once illustrious studio.