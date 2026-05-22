Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Doesn’t Know Where The GTA 6 Best Buy Rumor Came From

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has punctuated the end of the GTA 6 Best Buy rumor.

From out of nowhere, multiple content creators received emails from Best Buy claiming to provide a pre-order date and asking them if they wanted to join promotions. One YouTuber received the email on livestream, meaning his real reaction was captured for posterity.

But a few days later, the rumor was just as quickly debunked. Word spread from Best Buy’s internal emails that that promotion email was a mistake after all.

Jason Schreier shared Strauss’ response in Bluesky:

Take-Two earnings: Grand Theft Auto VI is still planned for November 19. No delay. In an

interview with Bloomberg today, CEO Strauss Zelnick said he didn’t know where this week’s Best Buy rumors came from and that pre-orders typically start alongside marketing (which will begin this summer).

Strauss also told Variety that GTA 6’s marketing would start this summer.