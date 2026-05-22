Rumor: GTA 6’s 3rd Trailer Releasing May 26 And Appearing In The Next State Of Play

We know, it’s all too good to be true again. Unless…

We have a big rumor about GTA 6 that is once again too good to be true.

Graczdari made this claim on GTAForums, as shared on reddit:

If you can give me a link where I can bet 1000 euros that the third GTA VI trailer will be out on Tuesday, I’ll place the bet : )

I might even bet it’ll be announced tomorrow, though my mates in the Sony sales department are telling me on WhatsApp to keep an eye out, as Rockstar has given Sony a little something for marketing purposes.

The GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit also examined Graczdari’s comparatively new track record. But for now, what we’ll note is this lines up with Jason Schreier’s prior claims that Sony has a marketing contract for GTA 6 with PlayStation 5 once again.

This does put Take-Two in an awkward position as GTA 6 will definitely be seen as softening the blow of PS5 and PS Plus price increases. So we’ll see if that’s going to work out for them.