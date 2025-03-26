Atomfall: Where To Find Jago’s Book & Strange Tonic

The Infected in Atomfall cause a strange malady that makes you hear voices — the infection occurs fairly quickly if you take any damage from the strange blue infected, and their poisonous gunk blasts deal high damage. You’ll start hearing voices very quickly, especially if you’re ambushed in the Skethermoor or Casterfell Woods regions. If you need help keeping the infection at bay, here’s what you need to know.

Finding the Strange Tonic also leads to the Mother Jago Investigation. She’ll ask you to recover her book, and you’ll want to do both tasks at the same time. Following this investigation will also make the Druids friendly towards you. You’ll be able to explore the woods without being attacked — as long as you don’t attack them first.

Where To Find Mother Jago

To find a limited cure for the Infection that causes you to hear voices, you’ll need to find Mother Jago in Casterfell Woods. She’s found in The Old Mine area of the woods, in the far northwest corner of the map. Fine the Old Mine at 27.2E, 92.2N.

At the small ruin, you’ll find the Herbalist Mother Jago. Her flyers are located all over Casterfell Woods. Look on trees or the red phonebooths — reading a flyer will show the general location of her shop.

If you’ve been infected by mutants, you’ll unlock an additional dialogue option to discuss the infection cure. She knows where the cure is located — in the castle controlled by the Druids in Casterfell Woods. She’ll point you in the right direction and request her lost herbalist book.

NOTE: You can purchase the Antidote Recipe for crafting from Mother Jago. Trade her enough gear to get it ASAP. This cures poison and briefly makes you immune to both poison attacks and poison effects in the environment.

Where To Find Strange Tonic Recipe

The cure for Infection — Strange Tonic — is located in the Druids’ Camp in the southwest corner of Casterfell Woods. The area is guarded by dangerous Druids, so be prepared for a fight. They’re armed with bows for silent attacks. This also makes stealth easier — use it to take out sentries quietly.

Reach the main floor of the Castle Ruins in the back of the Druids’ Camp. Use the east path outside the castle walls to find a lower entrance to the Castle Ruins. You’ll reach a massive blue hole in the ground and encounter the High Priestess NPC.

NOTE: There’s an Atomic Battery in the underground right next to the High Priestess in the Castle Ruins interior. Don’t miss it!

In the caves, progress upward until you reach a ladder leading into the castle proper. Down the hallway, there’s a library to the left. You’ll find Jago’s Book on the large table and the Strange Tonic Recipe on the desk next to a bowl of glowing spores.

The Druids’ Camp Castle is extremely dangerous, so prepare before going into the lion’s den. There are dozens of enemies and they’ll respawn if you leave, so make sure to grab both items before leaving.

When you return to Mother Jago, she’ll give you x3 Stimulant and you’ll begin the quest The Speaking Cave. This might be an opportunity to escape — or something worse. But as long as you’re on this investigation, Druids will not attack you. This makes exploring the Casterfell Woods so much easier.