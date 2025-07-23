Splitgate 2 Is Consciously “Unlaunching” With An Eye On 2026

We do hope that they figure out how to turn it around.

1047 Games has announced that they are ‘unlaunching’ Splitgate 2.

The Big Announcement

The studio gave this message on the game’s Steam page:

We’ve heard your feedback and we agree with you: we launched too early. We had ambitious goals with Splitgate 2, and in our excitement to share it with you, we bit off more than we could chew.

We rushed certain features, made some boneheaded mistakes, and most importantly – we didn’t give you the polished, portal-filled mayhem you fell in love with.

So we’re going back to beta. We’ll be heads down until early next year, rebuilding major parts of the game to capture the spirit of what made Splitgate special.

That means reworking progression from the ground up, adding more portals to our maps, simplifying monetization, refocusing on classic game modes you’ve been asking for, and more, which we’ll share soon.

Talking To Ian Proulx

1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx explained their plans further talking to Polygon. Yes, that is the same Ian Proulx who courted controversy in the last Summer Games Fest. And his “Make FPS Great Again” stunt backfired so severely that he eventually apologized.

Unfortunately, the consequences go further than being an embarrassing little mistake that hits the news circuit. 1047 Games is currently planning layoffs for an unspecified number of employees. They’re also shutting down the servers for the original Splitgate.

In regards to the game’s “unlaunching,” Splitgate 2 will stay online in beta. It will also get support all through Season 3. Otherwise, all efforts will be moving towards an overhaul of the project. The plan is to relaunch in early 2026.

Proulx Looks Back

Proulx is clearly still affected by how everything has played out in the last few weeks. He struggled to talk about the $ 80 bundle that he claims he had no hand in. But he was able to talk about what 1047 Games is planning to change.

They’re making common requests like ranked leaderboards and playlists for specific modes. They also got feedback to add more portal walls to the arenas. The round-based modes are giving way to how Splitgate used to play. And of course, they’re rethinking monetization.

Maybe They’ll Get It Right This Time

But if there’s anything to be hopeful for, it’s that Proulx now says that he wants to involve the community even closer, and make sure they respond to feedback.

Proulx said this:

There was a giant Reddit thread that we literally read every single post. I read everything on the Reddit, everything, any tweets, Discord, all that stuff. We have a good sense of what needs to get done, what are the problems.

Still tons of details to figure out, but I think the big change we’re going to make this time around is we’re going to actually do it alongside the community, get their feedback, playtest, and then when we feel like, all right, the game, it’s in a great place, it’s what it needs to be, that’s when we’re going to relaunch as opposed to just doing things in secret and then surprising them.