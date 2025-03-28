Atomfall: Where To Find The Signal Redirector Tool

One of the most important tools in Atomfall is the Signal Redirector — an item that allows you to activate power control stations found throughout the world. This handy little device reroutes power, letting you unlock doors or disable turrets and alarms. Once you start exploring the Interchange proper, you’ll need this item explore every corner of the secret facility. And getting the Signal Redirector is a lot harder than the Torch or Metal Detector — but it’s worth the effort. Here’s how to find one of the most valuable items in the game.

Where To Find The Signal Redirector

The Signal Redirector is located in the Skethermoor region and requires exploring multiple underground Protocol bunkers. Protocol Soldiers are heavily armed, so you’ll need to be prepared before attempting to get this device. Here’s a quick rundown of every step.

Reach the Skethermoor region. You can reach this region through Wyndham Village — go through the southeast exit.

region. You can reach this region through Wyndham Village — go through the southeast exit. Go to the Protocol Workshop at 38.0E, 77.4N and search the backrooms. Crawl through the narrow space to find a dead body in a gasmask with the Windfall Keycard .

at and search the backrooms. Crawl through the narrow space to find a dead body in a gasmask with the . Next, go to the Protocol Field Station at 41.3, 74.9N . This station is located in Protocol Territory between the Ruined Hamlet and the Crop Fields. Stay low and sneak to the small fenced-in area with a bunker entrance.

at . This station is located in Protocol Territory between the Ruined Hamlet and the Crop Fields. Stay low and sneak to the small fenced-in area with a bunker entrance. In this bunker, you’ll find the Windfall Crate in a storeroom. The crate contains Training Stimulant and the Signal Redirector.

The Signal Redirector icon will appear when there’s a power conduit or other interactable objects nearby. You can switch power paths to unlock doors or disable machinery — there are two locations you can use the Signal Redirector in the Protocol Field Station bunker. One is the Armory. Switch power on the two conduits to reroute to the door and collect lots of useful weapons. Another is in the back of the bunker in a flooded room with electricity. Hop on the crates to reach the conduit then disable power to safely collect the BARD loot chest.

Getting the Signal Redirector is much harder than the other tools, so let’s get into detail. Here’s how to complete each step.

How To Get The Windfall Keycard

The Windfall Keycard is required to open the Windfall Crate that contains the useful Signal Redirector. You’ll find clues for the location by following The Little Tea Room investigation or the Dr. Garrow investigation. These are long and take you to some of the most-guarded locations in the game, so you can skip those steps.

In Wyndham Village, go through the Skethermoor gate in the southeast. As you enter Skethermoor, go left from the entrance and stick near the north edge of the map.

gate in the southeast. As you enter Skethermoor, go left from the entrance and stick near the north edge of the map. There’s a bunker called Protocol Workshop at 38.0E, 77.4N — this bunker is full of Protocol soldiers, so be prepared for a fight.

at — this bunker is full of Protocol soldiers, so be prepared for a fight. Go to the back of the bunker to find a crawlspace into a small room with a dead hazmat scientist. Search the body to collect the Windfall Keycard.

The keycard is required to unlock the crate — so next, let’s find the crate. All the clues explain that the Windfall shipment was stopped at the roadblock, but the Protocol soldiers can’t open the chest without the key.

Where To Find The Windfall Crate

The Windfall Crate contains the Signal Redirector, and it’s in a heavily guarded location. The Protocol Field Station bunker is located southeast of the Road Blockade.

Go to the Protocol Field Station at 41.3E, 74.9N — the bunker is found between the Ruined Hamlet and the Crop Fields . There’s a small fenced-off area in the field with Protocol soldiers guarding the entrance.

at — the bunker is found between the and the . There’s a small fenced-off area in the field with Protocol soldiers guarding the entrance. The entire area above-ground counts as Trespassing when you enter, making reaching the bunker especially difficult. Watch out for BARD Robots and stay low near the river. You can squeeze through an opening on the fence to reach the entrance.

when you enter, making reaching the bunker especially difficult. Watch out for BARD Robots and stay low near the river. You can squeeze through an opening on the fence to reach the entrance. In the Field Station, go to the storeroom next to the locked Armory. The crate here is locked and requires the Windfall Keycard. Open the crate to get a Training Stimulant and the Signal Redirector.

There’s also another Training Stimulant on the shelves to the right of the crate. Grab it and start playing around with the Signal Redirector — there are two puzzles nearby you can use to test the device. The Armory and the flooded room with electricity have huge rewards. All you need to do is point the Signal Redirector at the junction box for the power to change the direction or disable it.

The Signal Redirector is one of the most powerful tools in your arsenal and can be used as early as the starting bunker to unlock doors and manipulate the environment — go back to places you’ve been to learn more about the world or find useful items you missed the first time.