Atomfall: Where To Find The Flashlight & Metal Detector Tools

Get your hands on two useful tools early in Atomfall. The Torch — or a Flashlight as we call it — is pretty important for very obvious reasons when you’re stomping around dimly lit science bunkers filled with mutants. The Metal Detector seems more optional but is actually even better. The Metal Detector is a permanently unlocked tool that gives you the ability to dig up buried treasures, and those chests often contain useful clues that’ll help your investigation. If you don’t want to miss anything in Atomfall, get the Metal Detector ASAP.

Where To Find The Torch

The Flashlight — called a Torch in the UK — is located in the started map of Slatten Dale. From the Bunker travel north to the Waterwheels marked on your map. Look for a two-story workshop with traps — it’s a small stone building with a smashed roof and an old truck outside.

The Torch is located on the ground floor of the building. Collect it — set it to your quick-select menu to rapidly switch to it in dark environments. The Torch has unlimited battery life and works as long as you have access to it. It’s one of your primary tools and is incredibly helpful for navigating dark bunkers.

Another Torch is located very early in the game, inside Bunker L7 — go east from the starting bunker in Slatten Dale and climb up onto the broken bridge. Inside, look on the dead body to collect the Torch. You’ll also find a Revolver in the back-right room of this small bunker.

Find the Torch in this building.

The same building with the torch also has Rifle Ammo and other assorted useful materials. You’ll also find a book with a clue to the location of the Interchange entrance. You’ll want to go there as soon as possible. There may be more Torch locations, but this is the earliest spot we’ve found. You’ll need it if you want to explore the nearby L6 Bunker — it’s a spooky place, so bring light and a loaded gun.

Where To Find The Metal Detector

The Metal Detector is found on a body in the pond, in the northeast of Slatten Dale.

One of the most useful tools you can get early on, the Metal Detector leads you to buried item caches — and you won’t need to set this tool on your quick-select menu either. Whenever you’re near a buried cache, an alert will appear on your screen. You’ll be able to take out your Metal Detector and begin searching for treasure. Once you’re near the treasure and all the lights have activated, press [RT / R2] to dig. No shovel required.

Go to the red circle to find the Metal Detector.

The Metal Detector is located in the north of Slatten Dale near the northern entrance to Slate Mine Caves — this cave system connects the southern area and the northern quarry.

Near the Slate Mine Caves, there's a pond filled with killer swarms of fish. In the center of the pond, visible on the map in the northeast, there's a dead body of a bandit holding the Metal Detector.

Grab the Metal Detector to start finding treasure. Treasure caches can carry anything, even plot-important notes that’ll lead to future progression. Right near the pond, use the detector to dig up a hidden container with a note telling you the location of the Interchange. You can also find treasure in indoor areas such as the Slate Mine Caves itself. Normally you’ll find materials, but sometimes you’ll find clues to solve the many mysteries of Atomfall.