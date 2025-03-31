Atomfall: How To Enter The Protocol Camp Safely

The largest military faction in Atomfall is the Protocol — a powerful group of former army soldiers that have taken over a large section of the Quarantine Zone. You’ll find them in complete control of Wyndham Village and the Skethermoor region, and if you go where you don’t belong, you’ll be shot-on-sight. This makes exploring in Skethermoor extremely difficult. Protocol is armed with some of the best guns in the game — automatic shotguns, assault rifles and SMGs are commonly carried by Protocol soldiers. You’ll also have to deal with both types of BARD robots. It’s a pain to fight through them.

That’s why you’ll want to find a better way. To explore the Protocol Camp without being shot, you’ll want to temporarily get on the good side of Protocol. Even if you plan on betraying them later, this is one of the best ways to actually search the campgrounds and find some secrets. If you’re working for Tanner, you’ll want to do this to access all three Radio Towers.

How To Enter The Protocol Camp

The Protocol Camp is a massive military compound in the southeast of Skethermoor — the map accessible through the east exit from Wyndham Village. The village is also controlled by Protocol, and the large military camp is incredibly difficult to fight through. There are so many soldiers here — and more patrols — that entering is a life-or-death struggle. You’ll have to fight through dozens of armed soldiers every single time you want to explore, and the soldiers respawn after every area transition.

To make Protocol allow you into their camp in Skethermoor, you’ll need to help the Protocol Captain Sims in Wyndham.

Protocol Soldiers will shoot you if you attempt to enter the camp in Skethermoor — this includes the Radio Tower and Skethermoor Prison. You also won’t be able to enter the Interchange safely.

To make Protocol friendly, you must complete The Bakery investigation by helping Captain Sims in Wyndham Village. You’ll find him in the Town Hall building.

Making Protocol friendly means they’ll only tolerate you — you won’t count as “Trespassing” when entering the Protocol Camp in Skethermoor, but some areas may still count as blocked-off. If you betray Protocol in story missions, they’ll fight back and instantly (permanently) break your friendly status with them.

How To Complete The Bakery Investigation

The Bakery investigation is found in Wyndham Village — you’ll begin by talking to Captain Sims in the Town Hall or by talking to the baker in the bakery on main street. The Bakery is located at [33.4E, 80.2N] in Wyndham. Talk to her, then checkout the second-floor room. You’ll find a locked door upstairs with no apparent want to find a key.

The Baker won’t tell you anything. To find out her secret, you need to find the key to her bedroom .

won’t tell you anything. To find out her secret, you need to find the . The key is located in a different part of town. Go to Wyndham Garage at 35.5, 79.2N to find the Bakery Bedroom Key and a note on the desk.

at to find the and a note on the desk. Use the key at the Bakery to discover that the Baker’s Husband is infected and turning. Kill him — and the Baker — to side with Protocol.

Go back to Captains Sims and tell him about the investigation. You’ll find a note about the Bakery Bedroom Key location in the second-floor room if you want to follow the steps. With the infection ended, talking to Captain Sims will cause him to be friendly to you.

Now you’ll be allowed to enter Protocl Camp territory. You’ll be free to enter Skethermoor Prison and other areas like the Skethermoor Interchange Door, but you can’t shoot Protocol personnel. If you choose to enact an escape at Skethermoor Prison, your friendly status will be revoked forever, so be careful how you proceed! Otherwise, you’re free to finally explore without getting shot at every second.