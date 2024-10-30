PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For November Confirmed

A new month is on the horizon. We’re nearly done with October and that means a new batch of content is inbound. I’m sure you’re already familiar with this. Just about every streaming and media consumption service brings on a new content monthly for users to enjoy. The same can be said for video games. PlayStation just unveiled what PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting for the month of November.

Each month for PlayStation Plus subscribers comes with a few new free games to enjoy. This goes for all subscribers on PlayStation Plus as you likely know there are three tiers for the service. So even if you’re just subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essential, you’ll get to enjoy these games. Best of all, it’s not going to be too much of a wait to endure as all of the games will be available to claim on November 5, 2024.

PlayStation Plus November Monthly Games

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged | PS4, PS5

Ghostwire: Tokyo | PS5

Death Note Killer Within | PS4, PS5

Hopefully, there was something featured that would catch your attention. However, this is not the only set of games you can enjoy. If you haven’t already done so yet, there is still the October monthly games you can claim today. Those being WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! These games will be available to claim until November 4, 2024, as the service will be bringing on the next month of games.