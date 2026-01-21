Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Life Is Strange: Reunion Ends Max’s Story – With A Returning Chloe

by

A turbulent story may be on the horizon.

Square Enix has revealed Life is Strange: Reunion, the 5th game in the franchise.

As explained on Xbox Wire, the game’s reunion is between Max Caulfield and her best friend Chloe Price. After several games mixed teen dramas with superpowers and murder mysteries across several characters, they returned to the original duo.

It builds on the premise of the prior game, Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Max gains new reality bending powers where she can shift between parallel timelines, so she can be in places where a person died and one where they still live.

Safi, Moses, and many other characters will be joining their reunion, and it’s possible that prior choices you made in prior Life is Strange games will decide what ending you will finally give Max and Chloe.

We’ve avoided talking about Life is Strange’s original plot twist here, but for those who know, this new game is probably a wholly unexpected, but welcome, turn.

The game is releasing on March 26, 2026, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Recent Videos

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games

10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games
Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?

Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?
ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE
Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,