Life Is Strange: Reunion Ends Max’s Story – With A Returning Chloe

Square Enix has revealed Life is Strange: Reunion, the 5th game in the franchise.

As explained on Xbox Wire, the game’s reunion is between Max Caulfield and her best friend Chloe Price. After several games mixed teen dramas with superpowers and murder mysteries across several characters, they returned to the original duo.

It builds on the premise of the prior game, Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Max gains new reality bending powers where she can shift between parallel timelines, so she can be in places where a person died and one where they still live.

Safi, Moses, and many other characters will be joining their reunion, and it’s possible that prior choices you made in prior Life is Strange games will decide what ending you will finally give Max and Chloe.

We’ve avoided talking about Life is Strange’s original plot twist here, but for those who know, this new game is probably a wholly unexpected, but welcome, turn.

The game is releasing on March 26, 2026, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.