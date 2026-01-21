Rumor: Fallout 3 And Fallout New Vegas Remakes Are On The Way, But They’re Not Coming Soon

Jez Corden has shared a pressing update on his rumors about some upcoming Fallout games.

Jez revealed at the start of the year that Microsoft has at least a good dozen games in development, many of which will be announced and released this year.

Among them, he confirmed that Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are both getting remakes. He did not indicate that neither remake will be announced or released soon, or even this year.

He has now clarified that both remakes are not being released this year, and they’re definitely not getting shadow launched.

Jez went further, clarifying the countdown on the Fallout show’s website is unrelated to both games.

Jez also addressed the ‘activity’ for both games in SteamDB. He explained that these games are being updated with new localizations on Steam, not remakes.

He is following up on these games with his sources, but fans should just not look for them anytime soon.