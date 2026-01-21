GTA Online Is Ruined On PC By Modded Players

Rockstar is being odd in not fixing this.

Rockstar apparently needs to address a longstanding problem with GTA Online.

GhillieMaster explained in his latest video that online for GTA V Enhanced Edition is broken. While some of this may be issues in the game itself, a lot of this is because of modded players.

Not everyone with a modded character is technically cheating. But it seems modded players can target other players and ruin the game for them.

They also seem to be the reason that the game is currently unstable. But GhillieMaster also pointed out that Rockstar is slow to address these cheaters.

This issue has been known for some time, and PC players in particular have been suffering as a result. There’s really no excuse for Rockstar to not resolve this.

But for now, Rockstar has not been updating players on what these issues are and when they’ll be able to resolve it. Hopefully GTA 6’s online won’t be ruined by these issues too.