Best Black Friday Video Game Deals of 2024

Black Friday has been a shopping holiday for years. After Thanksgiving dinners are enjoyed and we spend time with family, the focus quickly transitions over to Black Friday shopping. Years ago, you had to be at a physical retail location on the date to score some deals, but that’s since changed. Now, Black Friday deals are available for several days to weeks. Best of all, you can get these deals right from the comfort of your home.

Simply hop online and start shopping. However, it’s still nice to know what retailers are offering discounts. We’ll showcase deals for this year’s Black Friday events below.

That said, you’ll want to bookmark this page, as we’ll continue to update it when new sale events are unveiled. So, if you don’t see anything notable yet, it might not be long before another Black Friday event is rolled out.

Nintendo

November 19 Nintendo Store

It’s noted that starting on November 19, 2024, fans will be able to access select holiday deals through the Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store.

November 20 Select Retailers

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $49.99

Super Mario Maker 2 $ $39.99

Animal Crossing: New Horizons $39.99

Pikmin 4 $39.99

Nintendo Switch Sports $39.99

Kirby and the Forgotten Land $39.99

Super Mario Odyssey $29.99

Pikmin 1+2 $29.99

Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Cons $20 off

Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle $299.99

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle $349.99

Best Buy

Current Black Friday Promo Deals

Xbox Series X 1TB $449.99

Astro Gaming A50 Gen 4 Wireless Headset $169.99

Lenovo Legion Go 8.8″ 16GB 512GB SSD $549.99

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card Xbox Series $149.99

Walmart

Current Black Friday Promo Deals