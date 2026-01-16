This Showcase Mode will allegedly have fantasy matches too.

CM Punk is rumored to be in the spotlight for WWE 2K26’s Showcase Mode.

Insider Gaming claims that Punk, real name Phil Brooks, is recording narration for the Showcase Mode, if he hasn’t already done it.

Showcase Mode allows fans to go through a superstar’s career, by playing through their most famous matches. For WWE 2K26, Punk’s Showcase has three sections.

The first section is a proper review of Punk’s career in the WWE. The second section is a what if of matches Punk could have had if he didn’t leave the company in 2014.

The final section features fantasy matches with superstars he never faced, so Chaparita Asari fans can still hope for the best.

Since WWE 2K15, the superstar in Showcase Mode is also the cover star for that year. Insider Gaming didn’t directly confirm this but it’s certainly implied.

If 2K Sports announces WWE 2K26 around March again, they may confirm or debunk this rumor sooner than you think.