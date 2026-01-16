Rumor: Resident Evil 30 Year Anniversary Event Teased By Sheva Alomar’s Actress

Resident Evil first released in the 30 year anniversary of Gamera vs. Barugon.

We may be getting something Resident Evil related this March.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Karen Dyer, who played Sheva Alomar in Resident Evil 5, tweeted about a ‘few fun things lined up in March.’

She also alluded to something that she knows but can’t share with the world yet.

Resident Evil released in March 22, 1996 for the PlayStation. So the franchise is hitting its 30 year anniversary this coming March 22, 2026.

Capcom already announced their 30 year anniversary celebration last year. They already launched a website, and even revealed a collaboration with j-metal girl group BabyMetal.

Capcom had Resident Evil related games and merchandise scheduled for the franchise’s 10 and 20 year anniversaries. They have also ramped up those events through the years.

They could announce more games after Resident Evil Requiem, which releases next month. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Capcom is announcing a Resident Evil movie or TV show too.