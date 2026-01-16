Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Resident Evil 30 Year Anniversary Event Teased By Sheva Alomar’s Actress

by

Resident Evil first released in the 30 year anniversary of Gamera vs. Barugon.

We may be getting something Resident Evil related this March.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Karen Dyer, who played Sheva Alomar in Resident Evil 5, tweeted about a ‘few fun things lined up in March.’

She also alluded to something that she knows but can’t share with the world yet.

Resident Evil released in March 22, 1996 for the PlayStation. So the franchise is hitting its 30 year anniversary this coming March 22, 2026.

Capcom already announced their 30 year anniversary celebration last year. They already launched a website, and even revealed a collaboration with j-metal girl group BabyMetal.

Capcom had Resident Evil related games and merchandise scheduled for the franchise’s 10 and 20 year anniversaries. They have also ramped up those events through the years.

They could announce more games after Resident Evil Requiem, which releases next month. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Capcom is announcing a Resident Evil movie or TV show too.

Recent Videos

Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again
Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?

Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?
Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026

Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026
10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO

10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO
10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME

10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME
NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More

NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More
Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,