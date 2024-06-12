LEGO Fortnite: How to Earn Trophies

A fresh LEGO Fortnite update has been revealed and the main changes include the introduction of new modes, Cozy and Expert. If you’re looking for something new to grind towards, you can secure yourself the ultimate bragging rights by getting your hands on trophies in LEGO Fortnite.

It’s worth noting that trophies will only be available to acquire in a world where Expert mode is enabled. This bumps up the overall difficulty of the survival experience, making trophies a significant achievement. To take on the challenge, create a new world and select the Expert mode, and click confirm to create your world.

Glory is earned

In total, there are three trophies up for grabs and here are the requirements you need to hit to earn each one:

Grasslands Trophy : Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Brute in the Grasslands, then interacting with a Level 10 Grasslands Village.

: Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Brute in the Grasslands, then interacting with a Level 10 Grasslands Village. Dry Valley Trophy : Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Sand Brute, then interacting with a Level 10 Dry Valley Village.

: Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Sand Brute, then interacting with a Level 10 Dry Valley Village. Frostlands Trophy: Unlock by defeating a Storm-Wild Frost Brute, then interacting with a Level 10 Frostlands Village.

Storm-Wild Brutes are more powerful than regular Brutes. When attacking, they deal more damage to your character, they possess a larger health bar, and they move around quicker. Therefore, the best way to combat them is to use ranged weapons, allowing you to chip away at them from a distance and decrease your chances of being hit. Also, make sure you’re constantly moving and using the roll function to further protect yourself.

As for levelling up your Village, this will take the most time. Level 10 is the highest Village level in the game, so you’ll need to put a lot of work into raising your Village Rating enough for you to make upgrades.

The trophies will be available to earn when Expert mode arrives in LEGO Fortnite on June 13, 2024.