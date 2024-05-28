Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 goes by the name of Wrecked and there’s new content aplenty. There’s a focus on cars and vehicle mods have returned to make this type of combat even more powerful. Also, there are new points of interests that have been impacted by the sandstorm and the Wasteland Warriors are making those regions their home. To fight back, you’re going to need a strong arsenal, a lot of bullets, and healing items to ensure your survival. If you want to know where to find Slurp Cactus in Fortnite, this guide has got you covered.

Previous Fortnite seasons have featured plants which provide various benefits such as health, mobility, and more. Slurp is a staple of the game and its abilities have now spread to the cacti that have sprung up across various areas.

A new way to use Slurp

Slurp Cactus can be found all over the Chapter 5 Season 3 map, especially in the Wasteland. They appear as a traditional green cactus, with blue Slurp attached to them. To reap the benefits of the cactus, all you have to do is destroy it. This can be done by destroying the plant with your pickaxe, or running into it with a vehicle. Either way, the Slurp will explode around you and replenish a fraction of your health, similar to a Slurp Barrel.

There are various healing items on the island, but the Slurp Cactus is perfect if you need a quick health fix. In addition, no extra space will be taken up in your inventory and they can save your match if you come across one while low on health, especially if you’re mid-fight.

The Slurp Cactus is likely to stick around for the entirety of the season. Even though approaching a cactus should usually be done with caution, they’re something you can rely on as you play battle royale modes.