Fortnite: How to get Nitro Fists

The Wasteland Warriors are attempting to take over the island, but it’s not all bad news. They’ve brought with them a fresh set of vehicles, adapted points of interest, and a new loot pool. Nitro Fists are a unique way to take on close quarter fights and they’re capable of eliminating an opponent in just a few hits. Before you can see just how strong Nitro Fists are in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, you’ll want to know where to find them.

As the name suggests, Nitro Fists are powered by Nitro. Typically, infusing yourself or your vehicle with Nitro provides a speed buff, but in this case it will allow you to fly high and deal a significant amount of damage when you come face to face with an opponent.

How to get the Nitro Fists in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The latest melee weapon can be found in regular chests and even as floor loot. To increase your chances of finding them, you can always land at a Hot Spot which contain more chests that are typically packed with high-tier loot. Hot Spots are points of interested marked on the map with gold text.

If you want the Mythic version of the Nitro Fists, you’re going to have to put up a fight. Megalo Don must be defeated at either the Brutal Beachead area or as part of a convoy. This boss will be marked on the map with their medallion symbol, so you can know exactly where to find them.

Nitro Fists allow you to perform a three punch combo, uppercut, or an aerial punch that dashes you through the air. It comes equipped with four charges used for aerial punches, each one recharging every eight seconds.