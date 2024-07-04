There Was Another Iron Man Game That Didn’t Launch, Found Online

There have been a handful of different Iron Man guys to release in the day, including ones that were solely based on the story of the movies. However, some were also games like Midnight Suns and Marvel’s Avengers which also featured the Iron Man character as well. However, it seems a Iron Man game as resurfaced that wasn’t available before.

It has been 21 years since the game first went into development which happened in 2003, it was in development for a few months before it was scrapped. However, the game has been discovered once again online via Twitter.

One of the developers for this Iron Man game has been sharing some comments relating to the game as it has srufaced. The programmer, Kevin Edwards who is now retired used to work for GenePool Software and they shared some screenshots and videos from the game which was called “The Invincible Iron Man.”

Here's a game I worked on at Genepool Software after we finished "X-Men 2: Wolverine's Revenge". AFAIK this is the first time the game has been shown. "The Invincible Ironman" ( working title, 2003 ) was canned by Activision and our studio was shutdown. xemu is pretty impressive! pic.twitter.com/2CNpbI2Jyj — Kevin Edwards ( Retro Videogame development ) (@KevEdwardsRetro) July 2, 2024

They then went on to say, “we were about five to six months into the project with a brand new engine for PC, Xbox and PS2,” Kevin Edwards says. “Then they pulled the rug, at which point we had no work and then no job! It really was looking great.”

Edwards also noted some of the reason why the game was never launched but doesn’t go indepth into it either. “The film being delayed was a big one, or perhaps they didn’t think the game was good enough and therefore didn’t want to fund it further. Or perhaps some other dev was lined up to get it instead.”