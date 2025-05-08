Roblox Is Expanding Asset Sharing For Friends and Creator Groups

In today’s digital age, the act of “sharing” is arguably under attack because of certain artificial intelligence properties that are trying to “scrape the internet” to get references for what it can get and then use in its “generative process.” Not to mention, there are people out there who want to straight-up steal things and attempt to pass them off as their own work. It’s a sad cycle that has repeated itself in various media, including gaming. In the case of Roblox, no one wants the stuff they’ve made stolen from the marketplace or taken by someone who then tries to use it themselves to make money.

However, that doesn’t mean that people don’t want to share things with those they trust. The Roblox team knows this, too, and as a result, has made a blog post detailing the updated asset sharing feature. Here’s what the team revealed:

“Last year, we expanded the permissions system 171 to let you share audio and video assets with groups. Today, we’re enabling sharing of images, decals, meshes, mesh parts, and models with friends and groups. We’re also expanding package sharing to enable sharing with groups. Finally, we’re enhancing the auto-sharing functionality to help reduce future asset insert permission errors for your collaborators.

To better facilitate collaboration, you can now share your images, decals, meshes, mesh parts, and models with your friends and groups. This includes assets uploaded to your individual account or to any of your groups. To share a group asset, you must have “Manage development item permissions” permission on Creator Hub 85 Group permissions or “Create and edit community experiences“ permission on Roblox.com 33 Community permissions. Previously, there was no way to directly share these assets.”

The ability to share things doesn’t end there, though. For example, if you’ve uploaded any packages to a certain group, you can now give that package to other friends or creator groups you happen to be in.

Now, if you’re thinking, “What if I accidentally share something that one of my creator friends didn’t want me to?” That collaborator will get a message indicating when something that they helped make was shared, and then actions can be taken to retrieve what was accidentally allowed to be shared. It’s not a perfect process, but it’s meant to “reduce errors.”

To that end, the team promises that it’s going to keep working on the process so that things will be even more streamlined as time goes on.