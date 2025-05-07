Roblox Team Cracking Down On “Modified Client” Usage

Cheating in video games is hardly a new thing. In fact, in the earliest days of consoles and arcades, there were “cheat codes” that developers intentionally gave to players to ensure that they were able to get through games or just have a blast with infinite lives and the best weapons. However, as time went on, the games became far more advanced, and players decided they didn’t need “cheat codes,” they needed something a bit more robust. To that end, they started reprogramming things themselves or would bring in third-party items to help them cheat. Even Roblox has had a problem with this, which is why it’s cracking down hard on it.

In a new blog post, the dev team outlined its new plans for anyone using “modified clients” to try and help them do things like exploiting the game or “account farming.” The team made it clear they want none of that anymore, and anyone who is caught doing it will be severely punished by the team:

“Over the past few months, we have been testing and refining multiple layers of automated checks to detect when people run modified Roblox applications. “Modified clients” are custom versions of the Roblox application binary downloaded from third-party websites or running instances of the official version of Roblox modified by external tools at runtime. We’ve focused on modified binaries as these are common methods bad actors use to cheat and exploit on Roblox or steal account information.

During The Hunt: Mega Edition 172, we used this safety system to ban accounts we detected running modified applications. This was a highly effective tool to prevent exploits and keep The Hunt fair and fun for all. We are now rolling it out full-time for all users and all experiences.”

As for said punishments…

“Starting this week, if we detect that a user is using a modified client, we may take action on that account, up to and including account termination.”

That’s right; you could lose your account in the game if you use cheats and modified clients. The irony of all of this is that this isn’t the game you’d associate with cheating on a large scale. Sure, “The Hunt” was all about trying to be the best player so you could win a million dollars, but this was happening long before that event happened.

If nothing else, it highlights the “gaming mindset” that if you can cheat to “make things easier,” you do it. For those who do it now, though, it’ll cost them.