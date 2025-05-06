Roblox Has Updated Its Terms Of Use

There are certain things in this world that people are more than happy to “skip over.” As in, you KNOW it’s there, but you don’t really care what’s on it or in it because it doesn’t stop you from enjoying what you’re about to partake in. For example, when you’re eating cereal, do you honestly look at the side of the box to read what nutritional content is in it? Of course not! You eat the dang cereal! For games like Roblox, and just games in general, there are often “terms of service” or “terms of use” pages that outline the standard rules and practices that players accept when they wish to play.

The reason that people “skip over” reading this is because they think it doesn’t have anything pertaining to them. They won’t “break the rules,” so why do they need to read them? Regardless of your stance on that, the dev team decided to update its “Terms of Use,” and they outlined the changes on their “Help” page. Here are the key changes that were pointed out:

“We have added a description of Roblox’s new features to help third party brands collaborate with developers on the use of their IP in experiences. We have added a standalone UK Appendix and OSA Annex containing information as part of our compliance with the UK Online Safety Act. We are also making changes to other portions of the Roblox Terms to align with these changes.”

While some of that might sound like gibberish, there is actually some stuff to make out from there. For example, the dev team has been pushing hard on the idea of “creators making good money” in the game and wanting to bring in outside brands to do collaborations so that the game itself, and thus the dev team, will make more money. How much those dev teams actually make, though, is honestly debatable, and we’ve even seen some consolidations over the last year that make the statement even more questionable.

Now, as for the “UK Online Safety Act,” you may recall multiple stories we’ve written in the past few months about people claiming that the game isn’t safe for children on a grand scale. The back-and-forth on this matter has been both enlightening and controversial. The UK, especially, has posted many pieces about the failings of the game’s safety systems, so perhaps this update to the “Terms of Use” is meant to massage some of the misgivings about the game.