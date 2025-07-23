Deltarune Chapter 3 Walkthrough: How to Beat Every Boss

Chapter 3 of Deltarune has finally arrived after a long wait, and it’s one section of story with the fewest number of bosses. There are only two boss fights in this chapter, and one of them is totally optional. We’ll cover how to defeat Tenna and the Roaring Knight at the end of the chapter — the Roaring Knight is normally an unwinnable boss fight that progresses the story, but it is actually possible to win. All you need to do is survive a few rounds and deal enough damage to end the fight. Here’s how both boss fights work.

How To Beat Tenna

Tenna — or Mr. “Ant” Tenna — is the gameshow obsessed television that menaces you for the entirety of chapter 3. You’ll finally take him on in a full boss fight at the end of Chapter 3. In this battle, the goal is to reach 1,000 points to peacefully defeat Tenna.

To increase your points, use ACT — select ILoveTV , S-Action and R-Action to add points to your total. Every time you use these abilities, the total points will increase exponentially, eventually earning far more points than the first use.

Essentially, you’ll need to play mini-games and try to survive while using those actions, slowly working your way up to 1,000 points. Tenna gets more and more aggressive as you earn points, so pause to heal and stock up on healing items before taking on Tenna. This is a tricky fight that can last awhile if you’re not scoring points, but it doesn’t last as long as it seems — every time you use your ACT abilities your score will multiply until you’re earning a whole lot of points every use.

Using the Bet command gives you +20 points if you don’t get hit during the next attack sequence — which is pretty difficult, and I don’t recommend it unless you’ve fought this boss multiple times.

How To Beat the Roaring Knight

The Roaring Knight is the biggest challenge in Deltarune: Chapter 3 — it might be the biggest challenge in Deltarune so far. To beat it, we highly recommend following the Sword Route. This is a secret path that unlocks the Shadow Mantle — a piece of armor specifically designed to protect you against the Roaring Knight’s attacks. You’ll need it to survive multiple rounds.

Once you’ve earned the Shadow Mantle, you can take on the Roaring Knight. Be aware that fighting the Roaring Knight is totally optional and not required for completion — you can simply lose the fight and progress the story. But, if you want to win and earn the Shadow Crystal for Chapter 3, you’ll have to fight.

The Roaring Knight is an extremely powerful enemy that can wipe your party in a single turn if you’re not careful. Equip the Shadow Mantle for extra protection and bring a full supply of healing items.

The Roaring Knight’s attacks are incredibly powerful and difficult to dodge. Using HoldBreath makes dodging easier, but all other ACT actions have negative effects so don’t use them. This battle usually lasts about 15~ turns. You need to survive and use Rude Buster every 2-3 turns and lower the Roaring Knight’s health to 80%. At 80%, the Knight goes all-out and attacks with everything it has for 2-3 turns. After it uses its “Roar” attack, the fight will finally end.