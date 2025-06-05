Deltarune: Chapter 3 – Round 1 | Full S-Rank Walkthrough

Crush the desert adventure in Round 1 and earn yourself an S-Rank with these steps.

Deltarune: Chapter 3 starts with an unexpected interruption from a game show host. Instead of exploring a world, you’ll be trapped on a very silly TV set. You’ll be thrown into 8-Bit adventure games similar to Legend of Zelda packed with exploration and puzzles, giving this chapter a very different feel than any others in the game so far. The trickiest part of these Rounds is that you’re scored based on your performance. If you want to get a good score, you’ll need to explore as much as possible — and it gets a whole lot easier if you collect all four keys. Here’s how to earn the best rank in Round 1 of TV Time.

Getting the First Key

Go left and down to solve the first blue box puzzle. Interact with the box to move it to the button, unlocking the path down. Go down and right to reach a second puzzle. You’ll also encounter a QUIZ enemy. Complete the quiz to earn a “Q” item.

Second Box Puzzle : Push the right crate up, right and down to reach the button. If you use the lower path, it will get stuck. Push the left crate left until it gets stuck. This unlocks a special power from Ralsei. He’ll transform into a box, letting you solve the puzzle.

: Push the right crate up, right and down to reach the button. If you use the lower path, it will get stuck.

Collect the treasure below this room for a huge point bonus.

ENEMIES : Shadowguys

: Shadowguys Use Kris to Act -> Boogie to add MERCY to an enemy until you’re hit.

to add MERCY to an enemy until you’re hit. Susie and Ralsei can use Magic -> S-Action or R-Action to boogie. This causes the targeted enemy to become TIRED .

or to boogie. This causes the targeted enemy to become . Use Ralsei’s Magic -> Pacify to put them in a MERCY state.

Go up from the second puzzle (on the right side of the desert) to get the POWER CROISSANT. Susie can now lift weeds and pots. She’ll do this automatically whenever you enter a map with things blocking your way.

Sphinx Puzzle : Collect two Qs from two quiz enemies. Complete the quizzes and go to the upper-right corner of the desert to find the Sphinx. Give it both Qs. Complete the Sphinx’s quiz — the answers are as follows: #1. Body #2. Pippins #3. Sword Magician

: Collect two Qs from two quiz enemies. Complete the quizzes and go to the upper-right corner of the desert to find the Sphinx. Give it both Qs. Complete the Sphinx’s quiz — the answers are as follows:

After answering the quiz, go left through the hole the nose creates. Susie will go through the pots, and you’ll be able to collect a KEY.

Getting the Second Key

On the upper-left side of the map, after collecting the POWER CROISSANT, you’ll find LANCER trapped in a cactus. Stand on the red button, and Susie will throw Ralsei to save him. Go down and left from Lancer’s room to the oasis spring. Use your new LANCER to dig up the treasure and get a KEY.

Getting the Third (Secret) Key

A third key is hidden in the south of the desert. Go down to the room full of cacti. In the center, if you look carefully, one will blush. Interact with the blushing cactus to PUSH it. This reveals a third KEY.

You only need three keys to progress. But we’ll show you how to find all four.

SECRET MAILROOM: Go to the southernmost room with four small pyramids. Push the bottom-left pyramid to reveal a hidden stairs leading to the MAILROOM. Too bad there’s nothing inside. Remember this area for later.

Getting the Fourth Key

At the starting pyramid, enter the SHOP and purchase the KEY for 250 points. That’s it!

BOSS : Lanino & Elnina

: Lanino & Elnina For getting Lancer and stopping the oasis, you can access a new path. Go to the center where the healing oasis once was to encounter a boss.

This boss encounter has two enemies — and there’s a unique stipulation that you need to say “I love TV” 99 times to win . To win, keep selecting “ I love TV ” in ACT / MAGIC and select Lanino.

. To win, keep selecting “ ” in and select Lanino. After a few turns of dodging, they’ll ask who’s attack is your favorite. Select SHINE .

. Lanino will get hotter and hotter after this. Keep repeating (and healing when necessary) while dodging Lanino’s increasingly powerful attacks.

Eventually Elnina will leave. After about a turn of her being gone, Lanino will give up and end the fight peacefully.

For winning this boss battle, you’ll earn the MOONCLOUD STONE. This is required to access the pyramid.

Unlocking The Pyramid

Return to the starting pyramid and use KEYs and the MOONCLOUD STONE to unlock the entrance. Enter the pyramid and traverse to the door to begin the final challenge.

Complete the chef mini-game with a good score, get the extra keys and earn B or higher on the three battles to get an S-Rank. Getting the fourth bonus key goes a long way. For getting S-Rank you’ll earn the PINK RIBBON item.

The PINK RIBBON increases the area that being close to bullets raise tension, increasing your TP meter. Basically, you don’t need to get as close.