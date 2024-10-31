Toby Fox Announces Deltarune Chapter 3&4 Will “100 %” Come Out In 2025, In The Game’s 6 Year Anniversary

Its like Christmas for Tumblr latchkey kids, or whatever.

Toby Fox is one of the lucky few indie game developers to become famous and globally successful. How pervasive has Fox become in pop culture? Well, for one, he helped Masahiro Sakurai with his YouTube channel. He also got hired to compose songs for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

But, escaping the limits of video games, content creator MatPat gave Pope Francis a copy of Fox’s game Undertale in 2016. In 2022, the iconic Undertale track Megalovania played for the Pope when he held one of his weekly general audiences with the public.

But Toby Fox is not famous for being Toby Fox, it’s his games that have elevated his name and reputation. And following the success of Undertale, Fox released another title, Deltarune, in 2018.

Or it would be more accurate to say that Fox released part of Deltarune in 2018. He announced that the game would have seven chapters overall, but at the game’s launch, only Chapter 1 was available. Chapter 2 then released in 2019.

The last time we reported on Deltarune, Fox revealed that he hired up to meet the project’s internal deadlines. But he didn’t commit to any dates yet, explaining that there was still some uncertainty that could cause delay.

And that takes us to Toby Fox’s tweets today. He said:

Happy Halloween! (And 6th Anniversary to DELTARUNE!)

I’m very eager to show you what we’ve made since 6 years ago.

Chapter 3&4 will 100% come out in 2025.

The specific time is still relying on localization and console porting.

Please hear me clawing at the door trying to escape the shallow coffin I have been buried in.”

Fox also shared 6th anniversary art for Deltarune, by artist Temmie. It’s the featured cover art of this article.

Much like Team Cherry and their upcoming title Hollow Knight: Silksong, “ConcernedApe” Eric Barone and Stardew Valley, and perhaps ZUN and his ongoing Touhou Project, Toby Fox is one of those few independent game developers fortunate enough to be able to make games in his own terms.

Their games are small, expectations are subsequently small as well. While some other developers, like WayForward and Yacht Club Games, find ways to deliver their titles more quickly, Fox can afford to take his time, and seemingly even take sabbaticals for other projects.

We don’t think that will change, as his work is so beloved that fans will make excuses for him, as they will for the other developer we mentioned. We’re happy for his success, and we believe Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 will live up to those high expectations the wait has engendered when they finally come out.