Toby Fox Reveals Which Songs He Made For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was a massive undertaking for Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, Nintendo, and everyone else who worked on the titles. They were the first genuinely open-world games that the franchise had, and a lot of work had to be put into them. As a result, the teams behind the game brought in some “extra help” to make things work and extra special. One of the people who helped with the games was Toby Fox. You likely know that name from Undertale or Deltarune, as he’s the creator of both. He was asked to make some music for Gen 9 and happily took the opportunity.

For the record, we already knew that Toby Fox was working on the games. He even released a small clip of one of the battle tracks he helped make online months before release. However, in a newsletter to his diehard fans, he went more in-depth about the tracks he worked on or created. You can read the message about the music below, and you’ll likely be surprised about what tracks he did:

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet composer Toby Fox confirms his soundtrack contributions, in a recent UNDERTALE / DELTARUNE newsletter. pic.twitter.com/eVnERrwuM0 — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) December 20, 2022

As you can see, he made multiple tracks, many for key parts of the game, like Tera Raid Battles, the Zero Lab battles at the endgame, and even helping with the open-world theme track!

What this shows is that Mr. Fox is an incredible composer. One who can capture the feeling of a game or moment and makes it resound. Many players have commented on the music tracks for the title, and not-so-ironically, those same gamers cited the Fox tracks as some of the best within the game.

Fast forward to now, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have officially been out for over a month. The games had an up-and-down launch due to the bugs that plagued the game. But in contrast, it was the fastest-selling Nintendo game in history. The combined total sales for the games in the first three days were over 10 million units! With a month now past, that number is likely much higher, especially with Black Friday having come a week after their release.

The Pokemon Company has come out post-launch and said they would work on fixing the bugs in the game, but there’s no telling when that’ll happen.

As for the future, many are expecting a DLC announcement for the titles soon enough. But as to what that DLC content may be? No one can say but The Pokemon Company.

