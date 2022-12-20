Bayonetta Origins Director Reveals How The Game Came To Be

There’s been much talk about Bayonetta Origins since it was announced by PlatinumGames at The Game Awards nearly two weeks ago. From the moment the game was shown, people noted how it looked different from the other games, how it felt like a “new kind of adventure” for the Umbra Witch, and so on. There was also confusion about how it would play and the game’s purpose. Yesterday, PlatinumGames lead Hideki Kamiya made a blog post about the game and talked about how it was meant to be a title everyone could enjoy, even if you hadn’t played the other titles before.

Another person from PlatinumGames who made a blog post was Abebe Tinari, who is the game’s director. As noted by Kamiya and others, this is Abebe’s first time directing a game. He’s also working alongside many young game developers to make this title. But how could such a young face be in charge of an important title like this?

That answer came in his blog post. He revealed that he played the first title starring Bayonneta in high school. The title was a key element in his moving to Japan and trying to work with PlatinumGames. He got in with the sequel, and by the time the third game was in development, he wanted to have a bigger role in the company.

That’s when everything took a turn.

“They had secretly begun work on a spin-off, showing a different side of Bayonetta, back when she had no guns, no infernal demons under her control, and was lacking even her signature swagger. Imagining the potential for new types of gameplay born from these limitations, I knew I had to be involved! I wrote a proposal for the game and after a couple nerve-wracking presentations, I became the director!”

He noted how he wanted to fill in the gaps about how Cereza became Bayonetta. For example, how did she summon her first demon? Why did that demon obey Cereza when it could’ve easily killed her or ignored her? What did Cereza have to go through to become the Umbra Witch who would save the world thrice over?

These are the questions that Bayonetta Origins will answer in a “fairy tale” like way. Abebe said he and the PlatinumGames team did their best to make a title that will transcend and stay with you for a long time. We’ll find out if they succeeded when the game arrives on March 17th on Nintendo Switch.

Source: PlatinumGames