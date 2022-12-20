Signalis: X-Ray Puzzle Solution | Blank Key Card Puzzle

There are a lot of puzzles in Signalis, but they can be major roadblocks at times if the player is struggling with the solution. Many times, Signalis uses key-hunts in lieu of real puzzles, but when the puzzles start kicking it into high gear, they can stump players. One of the first major puzzles that some might run into issues with is the blank key card/x-ray puzzle in the New Medical Ward.

When you make it to B3, the New Medical Ward, you’ll quickly find the Imaging room through the middle door in the North Corridor which contains an x-ray machine. The machine itself isn’t exactly a puzzle, although the game marks it on your map as if it’s one. Instead, the machine is a smaller part of a larger puzzle that gets you the earth key which is one of the elemental keys needed to progress through the level.

If you’re feeling stuck, use the guide below to help reach the solution.

More Signalis guides:

| How to Get the Einhorn Revolver & Nitro Express Rifle | How to Get All Endings | Class 4B Wall Safe Combo | Butterfly Box Key Locations | Pump Controls Puzzle Solution |

Blank Key Card Puzzle Solution

As mentioned above, you may find the x-ray machine in Imagine soon after entering the New Medical Ward, but it alone isn’t exactly a puzzle. Inside Imaging, interact with the x-ray machine and you’ll be given five different objects to view on a screen. Select “D” and you’ll see a keycard that’s partially lodged into an object of some kind.

Click on the monitor screen and then toggle the image mode so that you’re seeing the x-ray mode. With the image mode switched, you’ll be able to see the pattern of the keycard. Memorize it or just refer to the image below. Once you’ve taken a look at the pattern, leave Imaging and head southwest to the Protektor Bathroom accessible through the West Corridor.

You’ll need to drain the water in the floor below you to find the Blank Key Card. Follow this guide to learn how to drain the water and access the lower level. Once you’ve drained the water, jump down to the floor below through the hole in the ground in the Protektor Bathroom.

After jumping down to B4, the Old Medical Ward, walk out into the Flooded Corridor and go through the southeast door to get into the Flooded Store Room. On the far east side of the room, you’ll find the Blank Key Card. Leave the room and go through the door directly across the hall to the west into Pipes and climb the ladder back up to B3. Go to the save room in Reception on the northmost side of the area and then take the door on the north side of Reception into the Office.

Inside the Office, you’ll find the Card PC. Interact with it and insert the Blank Key Card into the reader on the right and then select “Define Pattern” on the PC monitor. Refer back to the pattern on the key card found in the x-ray machine and imprint it onto the new key card. With the pattern correct, select “Print Pattern” and then take the card.

The card is used in place of the earth card for the 5-way locked door in the Waiting Room on B3.