Balatro: How To Complete ‘The Omelette’ | Challenge Guide

Beating Balatro once is a feat worthy of celebration. Beating Balatro with a variety of decks and unlocking Challenge Mode is something else. The final step? Altering your play enough to adapt to the nightmarish modifiers thrust upon you in the aforementioned Challenge Mode.

The Omelette is the first of the bunch, and also one of the easiest. Even in this fairly simple form, however, The Omelette demands a degree of adaptation to overcome. Prepare to assailed by indecision in this egg-filled gauntlet.

The Omelette Modifiers

The Omelette is all about altering how money works in Balatro. For this challenge, you will no longer gain money via conventional means. This means you will get nothing for defeating Blinds, you will not earn extra for quick victories, and interest is never calculated. Not only that, a few Jokers and Vouchers are also removed from rotation which further limits how you can get money during play.

Thankfully, the game throws you a bone. Heck, it throws you five. The Omelette, as the name implies, starts you with five ‘Egg’ Jokers. These grow in value after every round. If you want money, you have to sell them. The trick, of course, is selling each Egg at the right time.

How To Beat The Omelette In Balatro

With all Joker Slots filled, you will be unable to get new Jokers without selling Eggs. For the most part, you want to keep as many Eggs in your inventory as possible so their value continues to grow. However, being greedy and holding onto them for too long is a recipe for disaster.

Whilst it is possible to win a few games without any score-based Jokers, you will start to struggle the moment you hit Ante 2. Heck, you might not even make it that far. You will need to balance the greed of wanting more valuable Eggs, and the desire to gain power early on.

Any Mult/Chips are better than nothing, but you are ultimately looking to scale to a victory with limited resources. With that in mind, there are a few Jokers that an ideal in this challenge. Firstly, Sacrificial Dagger can quickly spiral into lunacy. The catch is you don’t want this Joker early, and you want to time the munching of your Eggs so they are worth as much as possible. It’s almost very important to note that Sacrificial Dagger will not pay out any money when it eats your Eggs, so be sure to have other Jokers in your collection to offset that.

Swashbuckler is another excellent card – more or less doing what Sacrificial Dagger does but with no downsides. You could, in theory, just have this one card and then scale to victory.

Finally, Abstract Joker is very good early on as it provides Mult based on how many Jokers you have. Since you start with 5, Abstract comes maxed out from the get-go.

Since your money is limited, we recommend avoiding frivolous spending on Packs, Rerolls, and Vouchers. Vagabond would be a solid Joker pick to offset this, however. Due to your money being low, Vagabond should trigger after every hand, allowing you to enhance your deck regularly for free, giving you more power without having to sell as many Eggs.

That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check back for more guides, tips, and tricks.