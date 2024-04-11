Balatro: Complete Card Modifier Guide

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Enhancements

Getting through a run of Balatro is no easy feat. The game rapidly scales in difficulty, and if you aren’t prepared, prepare to be mocked. If you want to emerge victorious, you will need to muster every advantage, whether that be via Jokers, Planets, Tarots, or Spectrals. It also helps if you have an understanding of modifiers.

Every card in Balatro can be modified, and depending on the modification, they can stack. Heck, even Jokers can be modified to a lesser extent. In this guide we are going to go over every modifier, how they work, and which ones stack with what so you have the best chance to taste victory.

Enhancements

Enhancements are the most common form of modifier. You can find Enhanced cards in Standard Packs and you can Enhance any card using specific Tarot cards. An important thing to note is that you can only have ONE Enhancement per card. If you try to Enhance an Enhanced card, you will simply overwrite the previous Enhancement. You have to Enhance any card that has been given a Seal and/or has a special Edition modifier.

Enhancement Effect Bonus +30 Chips when scored Gold +$3 if this card is in your hand at the end of the round Glass x2 Mult when scored. 1 in 4 chance to be destroyed after Lucky 1 in 5 chance to gain +20 Mult. 1 in 15 chance to gain +$20 Mult +4 Mult when scored Steel x1.5 Mult if this card is in your hand at the end of the round Stone +50 Chips when scored. Has not Rank or Suit Wild This card is considered to be every suit simultaeneously

Seals

Seals are some of the most powerful modifiers in the game and can be used to scale a deck very quickly. You can occasionally find Sealed cards in Standard Packs, however, most Seals will come from Spectral Packs. You can only have ONE Seal per card, and adding a second Seal will overwrite the original Seal. You can add a Seal to a card that has been Enhanced and/or has a special Edition modifier.

Seal Effect Blue Seal Creates a random Planet Card if this card is in your hand at the end of a round Gold Seal +3 when scored Purple Seal Creates a random Tarot Card if this card is discarded Red Seal All in-hand, played, and scored effects trigger twice

Special Editions

The final kind of modifier is the Special Edition. These can occasionally be found in Standard Packs, however you can also obtain them via Spectral Packs. Uniquely, all of these Special Editions can be applied to Jokers as well. Like with all other modifiers, you can only have one Special Edition effect at a time, and the previous effect will be overwritten if you try to add a second effect. You can combine Special Editions with Seals and/or Enhancements freely.

Edition Effect Foil +50 chips when scored Holographic +10 Mult when scored Polychrome x1.5 Mult when scored Negative +1 Joker Slot

