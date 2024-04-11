Palworld Has Gotten An Update To Fix Xbox Issues

Maybe we can actually play it on Xbox now.

Palworld has officially gotten its next update for Xbox. Many players keep having different complaints with the game on console as it either has glitches or causing other issues where players are deeming it as almost unplayable. Just a few days ago, there was a issue where Xbox players were recommended to not log onto multiplayer due to it losing players save progress.

The developers, PocketPair have officially released a new update for Xbox to fix a lot of the issues players were experiencing. The new update, 0.2.1.0 is now available for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The update is set to correct many different bugs and issues in Palworld.

April 11, on Thursday, the update has officially fixed the multiplayer bug issues, which prevented multiplayer saves from being saved and loaded according to GameRant. On top of the multiplayer issue, there was also an issue with players not being able to use incubators to accept the eggs to hatch them, however this issue is now fixed as well.

Below is a list of the notable patch notes and fixes made to Palworld since this Xbox update.

Fixed a bug that prevented save data from loading correctly in multiplayer

Fixed a bug that caused the egg incubator to not work properly

Fixed a bug that prevented raid boss achievements from being unlocked

Bug reports and credits can now be accessed in-game

Improved loading times on Xbox Series

Notice: Chat has been temporarily disabled due to a bug that prevented data from loading in multiplayer.

Palworld is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S and PC.