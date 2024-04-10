Palworld Is Teasing Multiplayer Arena Mode

Palworld has been keeping the updates and teasing coming as they now have been teasing yet another big feature coming to the game later this year. Recently, they just added raids to the game, while players are having a good time defeating the raids, they aren’t able to keep the Pal that they defeat sadly enough.

Today there has been a tease coming from Palworld in a Youtube about their latest new mode coming to the game this year. This mode is a battle arena mode that will allow players to be able to battle against other players.

While Palworld hasn’t been as popular as it was the first week or two it released, the game is still having a lot of active players. The game broke records and it is understandable that it will be getting a lot of attention as the developered, PocketPair, try to keep working on it while it is still in early acces. The new battle arena mode is supposed to be called Palworld Arena.

On top of this news, Palworld has recently received an update that allows players to craft new items and also defeat a raid battle boss. The update was first avaliable on Steam before being made avaliable on PC Game Pass and also Xbox console. For now the game isn’t avaliable on any other consoles but the developers hope to have it avaliable on more soon.

Palworld is avaliable to play on Steam PC, Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Series X/S.