EA’s Membership Is Increasing In Price

EA is known for having published the Sims and other popular games, having a memebership that allows players to get games for free and then discounts on others. Something that Sims 4 players might have EA for is the discounts on the Sims 4 DLC. However, there is some news about the EA membership.

With inflation going around, it makes since that prices are going up for everything recently, but it is time for EA to hike up their prices now. So your EA memebrship will now be more expensive than it was before.

According to GameSpot, all subscribers have received an email letting them know that the prices will be going up on May 10. The price increase will be by $1 so instead of paying just $5, subscribers will now be paying $6 dollars for the service. If you choose to use the annual plan it will increase from $30 to $40 yearly. This is the plan that allows players to get access to pre-release trials and some older EA titles as well.

For subscribers who have EA Play Pro, the increase will go from $15 to $17 per month, making the annual plan go from a total of $100 to $120. This allows players to have premium editions of games and sometimes play them before they launch.

EA is falling in line with the other subscriptions who have also rised their prices such as Game Pass who increased theirs in June 2023, and then Sony as well in August 2023.