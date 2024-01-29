The Sims 4 Could Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

The Sims 4 has been around for quite a while now. Despite being released in 2014, the title continues to see support, with Maxis bringing out content for players to enjoy. But it might soon have yet another new release into the marketplace. Thanks to a potential mishap from EA, it looks like The Sims 4 is potentially hopping on the Nintendo Switch platform. Here’s what we know so far as we continue to wait for an official announcement to happen.

We discovered that the EA website was apparently updated thanks to The Gamer. When Googling The Sims 4, the official EA link now labels the title as being available for free on various platforms. Included in that list is now the Nintendo Switch. You can see what the search results look like thanks to an X post from The Henford Hen below. But as a result, some fans wonder if an announcement is coming soon confirming that The Sims 4 is heading to the Nintendo hybrid console shortly. However, we haven’t received anything official about the game receiving a new port, so we must label this as a rumor.

🚨Take this with a pinch of salt, but EA is now listing the Nintendo Switch as a platform where you can play @TheSims 4 on. This could just be an info mistake but it could also be announced officially.🚨 pic.twitter.com/QuG6jsga7k — The Henford Hen 🍁🐓 (@TheHenfordHen) January 29, 2024

This could be a complete mistake, and it’s not actually coming to the Nintendo Switch platform. Likewise, with so many players waiting for Nintendo to officially reveal their next console platform, some wonder if The Sims 4 Nintendo Switch platform is a placeholder. If that’s the case, it could mean that the game is coming to the next Nintendo console platform release. Regardless, I’m sure that there are some fans who are more than hopeful that we’ll see The Sims 4 launch on the Nintendo Switch handheld, especially since the base game has been made free to play.

Meanwhile, there are some fans patiently waiting for the next major installment to be released for the franchise. We know that the next game is in the works, and it’s dubbed Project Rene for now. We’ve also heard plenty of rumors about the game, such as it launching free to play, much like the current installment, The Sims 4. Likewise, it’s been noted that we will still see single-player content featured despite the game’s multiplayer component. While we wait for more official news to break, you can find a trailer for The Sims 4 when it was officially launched as a free-to-play title.