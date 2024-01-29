Genshin Impact: Engulfing Lightning Ascension

Released with the Raiden Shogun’s debut in Genshin Impact, Engulfing Lightning returns with its master to the weapons banner. This Polearm specializes in ATK buffs. Since these buffs scale off of Energy Recharge, Engulfing Lightning works best for characters who rely on their Elemental Burst skills – like Xiangling and Mika.
Engulfing Lightning is the Raiden Shogun’s signature weapon and so far, it is her best weapon. This Polearm plays well with how the Raiden interacts with her Energy Recharge stat. The base ATK boost should make your Raiden more of a Main DPS.
Weapon Skill – Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove
ATK increases by 28% of the wielder’s Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. The wielder will gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12 seconds after using an Elemental Burst.
At R1, the wielder will need a total of 386% Energy Recharge to get the full 80% ATK buff. Each Refinement level decreases this requirement. If you have Engulfing Lightning at R5, you only need 314% Energy Recharge – 72% less than R1.
In general, Engulfing Lightning should be used to keep a character’s Elemental Burst charged. Prioritize characters with high Elemental Burst damage or Bursts that provide damage over time. This will increase Burst damage via the increased ATK stat. For best results, put this Polearm on a well-rounded Main DPS – someone good attack across all three Combat Talents.
Refinement
Each Refinement level increases the scaled ATK buff by 7%, bringing the total to 56% with a maximum bonus of 120% ATK. The wielder will also gain an additional 5% Energy Recharge after using an Elemental Burst, bringing the total to 50% at R5.
Stats by Level
|Level
|Base ATK
|Elemental Recharge
|1
|46
|12%
|20
|122
|21.2%
|40
|235
|30.9%
|50
|308
|35.7%
|60
|382
|40.6%
|70
|457
|45.4%
|80
|532
|50.3%
|90
|608
|55.1%
All Ascension Materials
Weapon Ascension Material – Oni Mask
You can get Oni Masks at the Domain, Court of Flowing Sand, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. When challenging Domains, only the daily rewards change. The Ley Line Disorder itself will not change. Though all possible Weapon Materials are available on Sundays, it’s usually best to challenge the Domain during the weekdays.
Elite Enemy Drop – Chaos Series
The Chaos Gear, Chaos Axis, and Chaos Oculus come from Ruin Cruisers, Ruin Defenders, Ruin Destroyers, and Ruin Scouts. They can be thought of as the second wave of Ruin Guards, falling under the Ruin Sentinels enemy group. They will appear in Inazuma and Sumeru.
Common Enemy – Handguard Series
Nobushi and Kairagi enemies drop the Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard. These enemies are exclusive to Inazuma. You can find Nobushi and Kairagi around Nazuchi Beach.
Materials by Ascension
|Ascension 1
|5 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant
5 Chaos Gear
3 Old Handguard
10,000 Mora
|Ascension 2
|5 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite
18 Chaos Gear
12 Old Handguard
20,000 Mora
|Ascension 3
|9 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite
9 Chaos Axis
9 Kageuchi Handguard
30,000 Mora
|Ascension 4
|5 Mask of the One-Horned
18 Chaos Axis
14 Kageuchi Handguard
45,000 Mora
|Ascension 5
|9 Mask of the One-Horned
14 Chaos Oculus
9 Famed Handguard
55,000 Mora
|Ascension 6
|6 Mask of the Kijin
27 Chaos Oculus
18 Famed Handguard
65,000 Mora
|Total Ascension Materials
|5 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant
14 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite
14 Mask of the One-Horned
6 Mask of the Kijin
23 Chaos Gear
27 Chaos Axis
41 Chaos Oculus
15 Old Handguard
23 Kageuchi Handguard
27 Famed Handguard
225,000 Mora
