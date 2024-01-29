Genshin Impact: Engulfing Lightning Ascension

Engulfing Lightning is a 5-Star Polearm best paired with Main DPS characters or characters who rely on their Elemental Burst.

Released with the Raiden Shogun’s debut in Genshin Impact, Engulfing Lightning returns with its master to the weapons banner. This Polearm specializes in ATK buffs. Since these buffs scale off of Energy Recharge, Engulfing Lightning works best for characters who rely on their Elemental Burst skills – like Xiangling and Mika.

Engulfing Lightning is the Raiden Shogun’s signature weapon and so far, it is her best weapon. This Polearm plays well with how the Raiden interacts with her Energy Recharge stat. The base ATK boost should make your Raiden more of a Main DPS.

Weapon Skill – Timeless Dream: Eternal Stove

ATK increases by 28% of the wielder’s Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. The wielder will gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12 seconds after using an Elemental Burst.

At R1, the wielder will need a total of 386% Energy Recharge to get the full 80% ATK buff. Each Refinement level decreases this requirement. If you have Engulfing Lightning at R5, you only need 314% Energy Recharge – 72% less than R1.

In general, Engulfing Lightning should be used to keep a character’s Elemental Burst charged. Prioritize characters with high Elemental Burst damage or Bursts that provide damage over time. This will increase Burst damage via the increased ATK stat. For best results, put this Polearm on a well-rounded Main DPS – someone good attack across all three Combat Talents.

Refinement

Each Refinement level increases the scaled ATK buff by 7%, bringing the total to 56% with a maximum bonus of 120% ATK. The wielder will also gain an additional 5% Energy Recharge after using an Elemental Burst, bringing the total to 50% at R5.

Stats by Level

Level Base ATK Elemental Recharge 1 46 12% 20 122 21.2% 40 235 30.9% 50 308 35.7% 60 382 40.6% 70 457 45.4% 80 532 50.3% 90 608 55.1%

All Ascension Materials

Weapon Ascension Material – Oni Mask

You can get Oni Masks at the Domain, Court of Flowing Sand, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. When challenging Domains, only the daily rewards change. The Ley Line Disorder itself will not change. Though all possible Weapon Materials are available on Sundays, it’s usually best to challenge the Domain during the weekdays.

Elite Enemy Drop – Chaos Series

The Chaos Gear, Chaos Axis, and Chaos Oculus come from Ruin Cruisers, Ruin Defenders, Ruin Destroyers, and Ruin Scouts. They can be thought of as the second wave of Ruin Guards, falling under the Ruin Sentinels enemy group. They will appear in Inazuma and Sumeru.

Common Enemy – Handguard Series

Nobushi and Kairagi enemies drop the Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard. These enemies are exclusive to Inazuma. You can find Nobushi and Kairagi around Nazuchi Beach.

Materials by Ascension

Ascension 1 5 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant

5 Chaos Gear

3 Old Handguard

10,000 Mora Ascension 2 5 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite

18 Chaos Gear

12 Old Handguard

20,000 Mora Ascension 3 9 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite

9 Chaos Axis

9 Kageuchi Handguard

30,000 Mora Ascension 4 5 Mask of the One-Horned

18 Chaos Axis

14 Kageuchi Handguard

45,000 Mora Ascension 5 9 Mask of the One-Horned

14 Chaos Oculus

9 Famed Handguard

55,000 Mora Ascension 6 6 Mask of the Kijin

27 Chaos Oculus

18 Famed Handguard

65,000 Mora Total Ascension Materials 5 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant

14 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite

14 Mask of the One-Horned

6 Mask of the Kijin

23 Chaos Gear

27 Chaos Axis

41 Chaos Oculus

15 Old Handguard

23 Kageuchi Handguard

27 Famed Handguard

225,000 Mora

