Genshin Impact: Raiden Shogun Constellation Guide

With a few more days left on the most recent Raiden Shogun banner, you'll need to decide what Constellation you want.

It’s that time again. As we approach the end of Version 3.3’s second banner, it’s time to decide if you want to do some last minute pulls or save your pity for the next banner. To get the most out of the Raiden Shogun, you don’t need to C6 her. C2 gives the Raiden the best buffs and pushes her firmly into DPS land. But if you can’t get that far or want to save your Primogems for Alhaitham, stopping at C1 is fine too.

C1 – Ominous Inscription

Chakra Desiderata gains Resolve faster based on the Elemental Types of your party members. When an Electro character uses their Elemental Bursts, Resolve generation increases by 80%. When a character of any other Elemental Type uses their Burst, Resolve generation increases by 20%.

Most players don’t have a full Electro team, so you’ll probably receive the 20% boost. Either way, a boost is a boost!

C2 – Steelbreaker

During the Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst, her attacks ignore 60% of enemies’ DEF.

Keep in mind that this debuff only occurs during Raiden’s Burst and only applies to the Raiden Shogun herself. However, considering how powerful the Musou Isshin state is and how much damage Raiden can do, C2 provides an incredible boost. While Raiden can still be used as a Support after activating this Constellation, she’ll be better in a Main DPS or Sub-DPS position.

C3 – Shinkage Bygones

Upon activation, the Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst – Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Pledge of Propriety

When the Musou Isshin state ends, all nearby party members gain a 30% ATK bonus for 10 seconds. The Raiden Shogun does not receive this ATK bonus. If you activate this Constellation, you’ll want to swap out characters as soon as Raiden’s Burst ends to take full advantage of her team buff. While this gives the Raiden another point towards a Support role, she will still be best in a Main DPS or Sub-DPS role.

C5 – Shogun’s Descent

Upon activation, the Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Skill – Transcendence: Baleful Omen – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Wishbearer

During the Raiden’s Elemental Burst, each successful attack she makes decrease all nearby party members’ Elemental Burst cooldowns by 1 second. While this does not apply to the Raiden’s Burst CD, this can occur once every second. While Musou Isshin is in effect, this can be triggered a total of 5 times.

Overall, the Raiden can decrease her party members’ Elemental Burst CDs by up to 5 seconds. Combined with C4, this gives the Raiden another point towards being a Support. However, if you managed to C6 the Raiden Shogun, you’ll need a Battery on your team – someone who just restores Energy for your DPS members. The Elemental Burst CD is only half of the Burst mechanic – you need to fulfill its Energy Cost too!