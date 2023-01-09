Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Launches On January 18

Hoyoverse has released some further details on the next update for its smash-hit adventure RPG Genshin Impact. The next batch of content for the popular title will go live in just over a week’s time, it has been announced. Players who are keen to get started with the upcoming Version 3.4 update will be able to start their new adventures on January 18.

Players will be able to enjoy plenty of extended New Year celebrations as version 3.4 gets underway. Entitled “The Exquisite Night Chimes,” players will have the chance to experience the turn of the year in Teyvat itself as part of the grand annual celebration of Lantern Rite. This will be complete with a range of activities and festive challenges for players to take part in, including a music festival featuring mysterious guests and a Paper Theater performance. In addition, players will have the opportunity to take part in a special folk art show, performing alongside local veteran artisans. It’s all very fancy and should bring a bit of seasonal cheer to any players who may be feeling a bit of the January blues.

The reveal of version 3.4’s launch date was also accompanied by a recent trailer for “The Exquisite Night Chimes,” which gives players a more in-depth look at what’s coming up in the latest expansion of the Genshin Impact universe. You can check it out for yourself right here to get in the mood for the Lantern Rite music festival.

The upcoming new content will see two additional new Dendro characters join the roster. These will be the 5-star sword-wielding character Alhaitham, whom players met as part of the main story quest during the previous main update in Sumeru. In addition, Genshin Impact’s next new Dendro character will be Yaoyao. She is described as being “an endearing child from Liyue,” who happens to use a polearm in battle, as well as a special Adeptus-crafted device “Yuegui” to deal more damage or heal her teammates. Yaoyao is a four-star character, who also has the ability to sneak up on different creatures without spooking them or alerting them to her presence.

Genshin Impact continues to go from strength to strength as one of the most popular and expansive free-to-play RPGs of the moment. The latest evolution of the story looks set to build upon that even further, with brand new story content, seasonal mini-games and events and new characters to get to know. Players can dive into version 3.4 in a little over a week’s time, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out on the launcher for when the pre-install goes live.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

Source