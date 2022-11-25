Genshin Impact Details New Genius Invokation TCG

Hoyoverse has shared some further details about Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.3 update today. The new content will be heading to console, PC and mobile on December 7, bringing with it new content, characters and quests, as always. However, one extra special new addition this time around comes in the form of “Genius Invokation,” the RPG’s brand new trading card game.

As detailed back at the end of October, Hoyoverse has been working on introducing a TCG into Genshin Impact for a little while now. It’s now been confirmed that the game mode will be rolled out with the launch of version 3.3 and will allow players to enjoy a bit of deckbuilding action alongside their RPG adventures. Hoyoverse has shed a bit more light on the new trading card game on the official PlayStation blog, where it’s been confirmed that players will be able to do card-based battles against characters, in-game NPCs and online friends.

The Genius Invokation TCG is intended to blend Genshin Impact‘s elemental combat system with strategic gameplay, with one central objective to each game. Players must defeat all of their opponent’s Character Cards. This can be done by building the most effective set of Character Cards and using their Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts to emerge victorious. In addition to Character Cards, players will need to strengthen their deck of cards with Action Cards. These types of cards include Equipment Cards, Event Cards, and Support Cards, all of which provide various buffs and effects that will enhance a player’s strategy. Players can also trigger Elemental Reactions by switching to a Character Card with a different element and using their abilities on targets affected by specific buffs and effects.

Dice rolling at the beginning of each round will also form a key part of the strategy in Genius Invokation. This is because the actions taken during battles can cost a certain number of Elemental Dice. Each player starts each game with eight Elemental Dice, which can be consumed over the course of the match. The more NPCs and players defeated during the TCG battles, the more Dynamic Skins and additional cards players will be able to obtain in the new Card Shop. This will be key to improving a player’s deck.

For the full breakdown of everything coming in version 3.3, as well as a more detailed overview of the Genius Invokation TCG, check out Hoyoverse’s latest update over on the PlayStation blog.

Genshin Impact version 3.3 will launch on December 7. The game is available free to play on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS, and Android devices.

